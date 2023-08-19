Walla Walla native Kenneth Rooks, who won three State titles running cross country and track for College Place High School before his graduation in 2018, will be among the final 16 men in the World running steeplechase for the Athletics Championships crown Tuesday, Aug. 22 over in Central Europe at National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary.
Rooks, 23, qualified with his victory Saturday in the second Worlds preliminary as he finished the 3,000-meter race even with Soufiane El Bakkali, of Morocco, ahead of the other 10 men in their heat — his eight minutes and 23.66 seconds ranked 17th among the overall 37 with the first five in each of the three heats advancing along with the next fastest runner.
The final is scheduled to start Tuesday at 2:42 p.m. Pacific.
Rooks, who is heading into his senior year at Brigham Young University, is competing for a World championship in Budapest after winning the U.S. title July 8 with an exciting comeback in Eugene.
A stutter by the runner just ahead of him in the middle of the USATF Championship pack during the second of eight laps had forced Rooks to mistime his jump at the next hurdle and sent him tumbling to the track while getting passed by everybody bringing up the rear.
But still having six laps to go helped Rooks inch his way back into contention before he eventually passed the top three with a thrilling sprint from the final water jump.
Victory at the USATF came only a month after Rooks had won the NCAA title for BYU.
Ed Eyestone, the BYU Director of Track and Field and Head Men's Cross Country Coach, joins Rooks in Budapest.
"It is good to have my coach here to help me stay focused," Rooks said.
While at College Place High School, Rooks won three state titles: two in cross country (2015, 2017) sandwiched around his spring track victory as a junior in the 1,600-meter event.
"It is exiting being in Budapest," Rooks said. "I have spent a little time seeing the city but now it is time for me to relax and focus up for my race."
