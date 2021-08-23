NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Walla Walla cowboy Derek Kolbaba finished fifth, earning 36 world points, at the Professional Bull Riders' Unleash The Beast here on Sunday, Aug. 22.
Kolbaba twice made the requisite 8 seconds in Nashville, riding Ponotoc for 81 points in Round 1 and Delbert Sr. for 89.25 points in Round 2.
He was bucked off by Drago in 3.52 seconds in the championship round.
Kolbaba rose from No. 12 to No. 10 in the world, now 1,294.5 points behind No. 1 and reigning PBR world champion Jose Vitor Leme out of Brazil.
On the spurs of his historic record-setting 90-point ride Saturday evening inside Bridgestone Arena, Leme recorded another 90-point score and his league-leading fifth Unleash The Beast event win.
The PBR Unleash the Beast next travels to Fort Worth, Texas, and Dickies Arena for the second major of the year, the PBR Tractor Supply Co. Iron Cowboy on Aug. 28-29.