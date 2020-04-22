American Legion baseball in Walla Walla has seen its share of memorable moments over the years such as the fielding of state championship teams at the AA and A levels, and hosting postseason tournaments.
Stacy Bergevin, a self-described “general manager” and Legion board treasurer from 2000-2020, said hosting a state tournament was firmly implanted in the back of the board’s mind from the get-go.
“But it would take a lot of work and we barely had enough volunteers to get the program started, let alone take on something as big as a state tournament,” Bergevin said. “Once we became more established and our teams started to become more competitive (since you receive a state berth when you host), we decided to give it a try in 2013.”
The remainder of the board was comprised, to the best of Bergevin’s memory, of his father Terry (president), Bob Fox (vice president), and Stephanie Mayer (secretary). Jason Parsons moved to town “soon after we started the program and became one of our coaches (head coach of the Class AA Walla Walla Bruins) and essentially a board member, Stacy Bergevin said.
“After a couple years, it was just Terry, myself and Jason, and most of the last 10 years was basically just myself and Jason,” Bergevin said. “Brian Kitamura (the 2013 tournament director) was involved quite a bit a few of those years before he eventually became the head coach at Whitman. There were others that were involved over the years, but as far as board members, the only constant was Jason and I.”
The board started giving the state tournament serious consideration around 2010, Bergevin said.
“We started to have more competitive teams and a lot of parent support to help put it together,” he said. “You had to put in a bid with the state at least a year in advance. There are four areas in Washington and our area’s turn in the rotation for the AA level (17U) was 2013, so we put in our bid.
“Part of the state’s requirements was to have two quality fields with lights, which we had in Borleske Stadium and Walla Walla Community College,” Bergevin said. “It takes a tremendous amount of work and money to put on a state tournament and it’s very easy to lose quite a bit of money if you don’t do it right. Just finding enough hotel rooms in Walla Walla in July for 15 teams coming to town was a huge project itself. But we felt it was worth the risk and (were) granted our first tournament in 2013.”
The tourney was a success, Bergevin said, “so we put in for the A (16U) tournament in 2015 (which is also on a four-year rotation with the other areas) and the AA (17U) tournament again in 2017, and hosted both of those.”
Walla Walla also bid for last summer’s A tournament, “but it was eventually awarded to Hanford since we had already represented our area so many times recently,” Bergevin said.
The AA Bruins and Class A Walla Walla Griz found the home surroundings to their liking. The local nines won all three tournaments held in Walla Walla. Both the Bruins and Griz programs have earned three state crowns apiece, Bergevin said.
Local legion board members were determined to make the state tournaments first-class events, Bergevin said.
“First of all, our baseball fields are some of the best in the state (Borleske, WWCC and Murr Sports Park),” Bergevin said. “It was the most positive feedback we received from players, coaches and family members. “We also made sure made the opening barbecue for all the players and coaches was something they would remember with good food and guest speakers,” Bergevin said. “There were many businesses in the community that donated all the food, beverages, etc.”
Venues for the pre-tournament barbecues were Borleske Stadium (2013 and 2017) and Pioneer Park (2015), Bergevin said. The latter event at Borleske was tied in with a Walla Walla Sweets West Coast League baseball game, Bergevin said.
“The Sweets did a great job of making it a big deal by constantly recognizing the teams and players throughout the evening,” Bergevin said. “We also wanted families to enjoy Walla Walla during their down time, so we made sure they had fliers and information on places to go, things to do, and restaurants in the area.
“We had a shirt vendor on site for souveniers, and gave all members of the (winning) team a free championship shirt that was different than anything for sale that said ‘state champions,’ had their names on it, etc.,” Bergevin said. “We had been to many other state tournaments at all levels over the years. Many of the others didn’t really do the things that we would do.”
Bergevin has now given way to a new group of board members to head what is now known as the Walla Walla Valley Baseball Club. Andy Coleman is president of the 11-person board and Corey Braunel is vice president.
“I hope that they can continue to host more of these high-level tournaments,” Bergevin said. “It’s a good experience for the kids and also good for the community.”