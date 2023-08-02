A full field of Walla Walla Valley golfers is set for the 74th annual All-City Golf Tournament to be played Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 5-6, with the first round at Walla Walla Country Club before the finale at Veterans Memorial Golf Course.
Each of the par-72 courses will host a round of 18 holes, starting at 8 a.m. before the summer heat kicks into high gear though the top eight competitors will stick around closer to noon Sunday for a special playoff to determine the 2023 All-City champion.
The last four All-City crowns all belong to Jeff Neher, 33, of Walla Walla, and his name is among the 132 locals signed up to compete this year. Rules require all participants to reside within 30 miles of Walla Walla.
Along with the championship flight are other divisions: open, senior, ladies and junior.
Weather for this weekend, as of Wednesday, is expected to consist of partly cloudy skies with temperatures peaking around 90.
