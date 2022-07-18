CHENEY, Wash. — Walla Wallans brought home gold medals from the PNW Regional Pickleball Championships held on the Eastern Washington University campus on July 5-10.
A total of 568 players from 22 states and four countries participated on 36 outdoor courts during the championships.
Gold medal winners from the Walla Walla Valley area were:
* Laura Cummings and Dianna Baird in 4.0, age 50+ doubles
* Laura Cummings and Eric Price (Lewiston) in 4.0, age 50+ mixed doubles
* Darla Sautter and Christa Maiuri in 3.0 age 50+ doubles
* Darla Sautter and Marcos Cantu in 3.0, age 50+
* Marcos Cantu 3.0 age 50+ singles
* Fernando Enriquez and Aaron Willis (Pasco) in 3.5, age 35 +
Walla Walla will be hosting the fourth annual Labor Day Tournament at Pioneer Park from Sept. 3-5.
