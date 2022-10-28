Walla Walla Youth Lacrosse is taking part in the USA Lacrosse Pick-up and Play event at the Walla Walla YMCA on Saturday, Nov. 5.
Grades 1-4 will be from 1-3 p.m., with grades 5-8 running from 3:30-5:30 p.m.
No experience is necessary, and there is space for 60 players for each session.
Walla Walla Youth Lacrosse is a member of USA Lacrosse. The WWYL Club Charter is to develop the sport of lacrosse within the Walla Walla community, maintain cohesion across all levels of play and ensure the spirit of the game is played as intended, including promoting an understanding of the native roots of the game.
Outdoor lacrosse is a spring sport, played on a 100x60-yard field with 10 players from each team on the field at all times.
The game is 60 minutes of stopped time divided into four periods of 15 minutes each.
It is an “on the fly” substitution game similar to hockey and a team can play with as little as 15 players.
The women’s gameplay is similar to the men’s game but without contact.
Spring 2021 was WWYL Club's first season fielding a 7th/8th-grade team in the boys division in the Central Washington Youth Lacrosse League, which includes teams from Hermiston, Pasco, Kennewick, Richland, Yakima and Wenatchee.
Walla Walla Youth Lacrosse had 24 players in the inaugural season.
The 2022 season added a 5th/6th-grade team, increasing the club player count to 35.
In spring of 2023, the club anticipates fielding 22 freshman and two sophomores within Walla Walla to compete at the high-school level while maintaining its 5th/6th- and 7th/8th-grade teams while furthering opportunities for 1st-4th-grade youth to get involved, learn and participate in the sport of lacrosse.
To register for the “Pick Up and Play” event at the Walla Walla YMCA on Saturday, Nov. 5th, first through eighth grade boys and girls can register https://uslacrosse.secure.nonprofitsoapbox.com/component/events/event/488
For more information or to get involved as a player, coach or official, see website https://www.wallawallalacrosse.club or email info@wwlax.club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.