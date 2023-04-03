Walla Walla Youth Lacrosse Club's early season play can be summed up with one word, grit.
Called the Blue Devils JV, the club is not yet officially associated with Walla Walla High School, but are using that name.
In WWYLAX's season opener, the Blue Devils JV suffered an 11-10 overtime loss to the Selah Vikings.
A 10-goal showcase by the Richland Bombers handed the Blue Devils their second loss in a row.
The team then reconvened for an early-morning meeting to discuss how to rebound for last week's three-game slate.
That run started with a 7-6 heartbreaking loss to the Kamiakin Braves on Tuesday, March 28.
In front of the home crowd at Martin Field the following night under the lights, the Blue Devils tied Wenatchee in the waning seconds of regular time. They then survived a man-down situation and, off a perfect transition from the defensive side, scored a goal on the fastbreak to win in overtime, 8-7.
Thursday night against Hermiston High School’s varsity team, the WWYLAX went down early, but held the Bulldogs to three second-half goals after defensive and offensive adjustments.
The Blue Devils, consisting of 16 freshmen and two sophomores, are hoping to become a Wa-Hi club team.
WWYLAX next tentatively plays Kamiakin on Saturday.
