The Murr Sports Complex is a hub of activity on a recent warm evening, with the Walla Walla High fastpitch team hosting Hanford on the softball field and, on an adjacent field, a group of high-school-aged boys picking up lacrosse equipment for practice.
The team, the Blue Devils JV club squad comprised of high-school freshmen with a couple of sophomores thrown in, was preparing for a game the next night at Southridge as their inaugural season winds down.
The program, Walla Walla Youth Lacrosse, or WWYLAX, is the brainchild of Michael Lemma, who began the youth program three years ago.
Lemma, who began playing lacrosse while in college, said his son expressed an interest in the sport, which led to the formation of WWYLAX.
"When they were sixth graders, we were ready to take the field, but COVID shut us down," Lemma, president and a coach of the WWYLAX program, said. "After that, they played in the 7-8 grade league for two years, and this is our first year as a high school program."
Currently, WWYLAX has teams for 5-6 graders and 7-8 graders, as well as this season's Blue Devils JV squad.
Lemma would like to see that expand to include additional youth teams, which are coed, as well as girls teams, and be affiliated with Walla Walla High.
"There's a lot of programs in the state," Lemma said. "We would love to be a recognized sport, whether that's a club or whatnot, but associated with the school (Wa-Hi). No matter what, we'll probably play varsity next year.
"The charter of the program is, I'd like to start a new team every year," he said. "Our 5-6 team a little small right now, so they're not playing a 10-on-10 game, they're playing what's called 6's. it's the same size field, but not as many players, which works really well for a new team.
"I'd like to go down into third and fourth grade, and I'd love to have a girls team, and then have a girls high-school team someday," Lemma said. "That'd be my goal in sustaining this."
WWYLAX currently has two girls playing on the 7-8 team.
"They fit right in, it works great," Lemma said.
WWYLAX is governed by the Washington High School Boys Lacrosse Association (WHSBLA).
"Everybody that plays lacrosse in Washington plays under WHSBLA, whether you're school affiliated or a club team," Lemma said.
The Blue Devils JV plays against teams that are mostly from schools that Wa-Hi plays in the Mid-Columbia Conference.
And the team has seen improvement through the first season.
"It's been good," Lemma said. "These guys are the underdogs, they're the new kids on the block and they've been fighting through things. They've been doing the new kids on the block thing since seventh grade, so they're kind of used to it.
"But they're really starting to see some success at the end of the season," he said. "We play somebody at beginning of the season and don't do well, we come back again and, even if we don't win, we play better incrementally at the end of the season.
"So, the trajectory these guys have is just fantastic. They may not understand all of the improvement they're making, but they're doing great."
And Lemma sees WWYLAX as inclusive, welcoming players of all ages.
"We're a growing program, the interest is there," he said. "It's a matter of, come on out and see what we're all about. Through grants, we have equipment for younger players to use to get kids started for a fairly low budget, until they love it! As soon as we have enough interest, we'll throw another team out there."
The Blue Devils JV picked up a 4-3 victory over Southridge on Friday, and host Richland JV for their final game of the season at 5:45 on Tuesday at Martin Field next to Borleske Stadium.
