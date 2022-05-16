The Walla Walla YMCA hosted a two-day swim camp in coordination with Fitter and Faster, the premier swim clinic in the United States for competitive swimmers, on May 14-15.
This two-day camp featured a unique curriculum for each group of swimmers in the program. More than 40 swimmers ranging in ages from ages 8-17 participated, including 24 members of the Walla Walla Swim Club, student-athletes and coaches from swim clubs in Idaho, Oregon and Washington.
Leading the Walla Walla Fitter and Faster camp sessions were Liam McCloskey and Atiba Wade.
Liam, who also lead the Y’s 2021 Fitter and Faster camp, returned for a second year.
An Auburn University graduate, Liam has a long list of competitive swimming accolades, including a 2016 Olympic Trials appearance in the 100-meter butterfly.
He is a four-time NCAA All American, and was the World Bodysurfing Champion in 2013 and 2014.
Atiba Wade is a former NCAA All-American from the University of Georgia who grew up swimming for the storied Philadelphia Department of Recreation swim team, led by legendary Coach Jim Ellis, who introduced swimming to inner city youth in Philadelphia.
Atiba is a leader and innovator in dry-land training and functional fitness for swimmers. He provides training for Team Army’s Recovery Care Program, the Wounded Warriors, and lead the USA Swim Team in the 2022 Invictus Games.
Atiba has played an instrumental role as a Fitter & Faster clinician over the past several years.
He also works in the film industry as a stunt-double/stunt man for where swimming skills are required.
Participants in the Y’s 2022 Fitter and Faster weekend-long swim camps worked on executing fast turns for all strokes, as well as developing strong underwater kicking to improve their race swimming speed.
The youth and families who took part in the program were coached on the important role that nutrition plays for athletes, and how developing a positive mind-set helps them deal with stress both as competitive athletes and in their everyday life.
About Fitter and Faster
Established in 2009, more than 100,000 swimmers have participated in Fitter and Faster clinics and camps across the country.
These programs are offered for competitive swimmers of all ages and abilities in person and online.
Many participants have gone on to compete in college and to swim in International Competitions including the Olympic Games.
In recent years of the program, more than 20,000 competitive swimmers have attended more than 1,200 Fitter and Faster clinic sessions in 47 states, plus Canada and the Bahamas.
Almost 100 elite level swimmers, including 50-plus Olympians and Paralympians, who won more than 100 Olympic and Paralympic medals, have led Fitter and Faster clinics.
About the YMCA’s Aquatics Program
The Walla Walla YMCA’s Aquatics program is led by Erika Miller, who also serves as head coach for the 65-member Walla Walla Swim Club.
Miller and her YMCA team of lifeguards and swim instructors provide the only year-round water safety and learn-to-swim instruction in the Walla Walla Valley.
Each year hundreds of school age children from 13 rural communities learn to swim at the Y and in Y-lead community-based pool programs. Often these young people go on to become competitive swimmers in high school and college swim clubs and gain valuable experience as lifeguards and swim instructors at Y-managed pools in Athena, Milton-Freewater and Prescott.
