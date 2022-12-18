PENDLETON, Ore. — The Walla Walla Wrestling Club enjoyed a lot of success Friday and Saturday, Dec. 16-17, at the Pendleton Convention Center in the Oregon Wrestling for America's Youth Tri-State Regional Championships.
Placing second for Walla Walla in their respective bracket were Hunter Koskela, among the 7- and 8-year-old, 72-pound boys; Ian Mertens, out of the 9- and 10-year-old, 51-pound boys; Yureth Gomez, age 13-15 and 124-pound boys; Maddie Marquez, age 9-10, 59-pound girls; Hazel Asmus, age 13-15 and 124-pound girls.
Third-place winners for Walla Walla included Heston Wolfinbarger, among 5- and 6-year-old, 49-pound boys; Callaway Hofeditz, age 7-8 and 46-pound boys; Maverick Wright, age 9-10 and 68-pound boys; Levi Webber, age 9-10 and 95-pound boys; Lydia Mertens, age 11-12 and 90-pound girls.
Maddie Marquez placed fourth for Walla Walla among the 9- and 10-year-old, 59-pound boys.
Walla Walla also had Bricen Wolfinbarger win a match, in the 7- and 8-year-old, 64-pound boys tournament, as did Grayson Vernon among the 7-8, 85-pound boys.
"The future is bright for Walla Walla wrestling, and it’s very exciting," Wa-Hi coach Jake Butenhoff said.
