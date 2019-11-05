BAKER, Ore. — The Walla Walla Wrestling Club enjoyed a strong start to its season here on Saturday at the Baker Brawl Kickoff Tournament.
Three of the Walla Walla wrestlers placed first in their respective brackets.
Pyke Jones bested the 81-88 weight class of 9-10 year olds, pinning four of his opponents.
Cassius Garza topped the 167-175 pounders of the 11-12 division with a first-period pin.
Alisson Rojas pinned her opponent 42 seconds into their title match to win the girls 94-102, 11-12 bracket.
Meanwhile, 125-134 pounders in the the 9-10 year old boys division finished with a pair of Walla Walla wrestlers near the top.
Armando Rubio scored a couple of pins to place second, with teammate Monte Richie third.
Hesston Likens placed third in the 11-12, 87-97 bracket.
Diego Caso was fifth in 13-15, 96-101.