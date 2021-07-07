The Walla Walla Valley Youth Football League (WWVYFL) has registration open for the fall tackle season.
The league is focused on local youth football and teaching the fundamentals of football. It has two seasons, a spring flag football and the fall tackle season.
The spring season is for grades kindergarten through eight, and about 130 players turned out for the first year, with about 150 for last spring. Teams from the Dayton/Waitsburg area as well as Milton Freewater also participated.
The first season of fall tackle had about 85 participants, played in the Pasco Youth Football League, and 110 for last season. The older WWVYFL team finished 7-2 and won the Battle of the Valley Championship.
Current board members include Kevin Prchal, president; Shawna Wolford, vice president; Sarah Jantz, secretary; Nick Wolfinbarger, coach coordinator; Brent Kiesecker, equipment coordinator; and Angie Witt, concession coordinator.
The league received an equipment grant from Riddell and will add more helmets and pads to the inventory.
To register, see website clubs.bluesombrero.com/Default.aspx?tabid=483743 or contact wwvyouthfootball@gmail.com with questions.