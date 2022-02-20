The Walla Walla Valley USBC Bowling Association is having its first tournament of the year at Bowlaway Lanes, 411 Ash St. in Walla Walla on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 26-27.
There are two squad times each day, at 9 and 11 a.m. both days. The cost is $21 dollars per bowler, or $63 total per team. Applications can be found at both Bowlaway Lanes and Stardust Lanes in Walla Walla, or can be filled out on site before the tournament.
For more information, call Bowlaway Lanes at 509-529-3000.
