The 84th annual Walla Walla Valley USBC Bowling Association Open Championships will be held on the consecutive weekends, March 19-20 and March 26-27, at local alleys.
This event will include the Women’s Tournament in conjunction with the Open, and ladies will accrue points towards the association’s annual Grand Duchess Award.
Bowlaway Lanes will host the singles and doubles events on Sunday, March 20 and Saturday, March 26, at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Stardust Lanes will host the team events (four persons) on Saturday, March 19 and Sunday, March 27, at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
All bowlers must have a valid USBC card, and team captains are responsible for verification of each bowler’s league average. Bowlers that are not members of the WWVUSBCBA must pay the local association fee of $9, and out-of-state bowlers will incur an additional $2 fee for the state of Washington USBC fee in order to qualify for USBC awards.
Closing date for entries is Friday, March 18. Late entries may be accepted if space is available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Contact Stardust and Bowlaway for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.