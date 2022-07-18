Walla Walla Valley Little League sent a pair of teams to Washington state tournaments beginning over the weekend.
At Sunset Park in Auburn, Wash., the Valley 11-year-olds opened with a 4-3 victory over Richland National on Saturday, July 16, before suffering a 15-1 loss to Larch Mountain on Sunday.
That set the Valley 11s against Burlington-Edison on Monday night needing a victory.
In Lynnwood, Wash., Walla Walla Valley’s 12-year-old Majors squad fell to Mill Creek, 12-0, on Sunday at Lynndale Park.
On Monday afternoon, Valley watched as Bainbridge Island plated two runs in both the first and third innings, and made it 9-0 with a five-spot in the fourth.
That’s when Valley forced a Bainbridge pitching change in its half of the fourth and put a run across home plate to make it 9-1.
Walla Walla’s bats then ran another Bainbridge pitcher in the fifth as Valley loaded the bases, but wasn’t able to score.
Bainbridge made it 12-1 in the top of the sixth, and Walla Walla didn’t answer in the loss.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.