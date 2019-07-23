RICHLAND — The Walla Walla Valley Little League 12U All-Stars scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning for a 3-2 comeback win over Camas in the state tournament here at Badger Mountain Community Park on Monday.

Valley erased a 2-0 deficit, scoring its first run of the day in the fifth inning.

The sixth inning saw Cole McCauley walked with the bases loaded to force home the tying run, and then Daniel Balof singled for the walkoff win.

“It was awesome to see how the kids battled back in the fifth and sixth to finally break loose and get some runs on the board,” Valley coach Kevin McNeil remarked afterwards. “Daniel Balof had a great at-bat to get the game winning hit with the bases loaded after good at-bats by Cooper Mings (walk), Devin Turner (walk), and a sold base hit by Sal Sisk to the load the bases.

“Cole McCauley had a four-pitch walk to tied the game at 2-2, loading the bases again for Daniel,” coach McNeil said. “I knew we had a good chance with our top of lineup up and the bases loaded, one out, to win the game.

“It was a good game for the kids and to be part of,” coach McNeil added. “The coaches were very proud and happy for the kids.”

Valley started the tournament here on Sunday, and slipped to the losers bracket after an 8-0 loss to West Plains.

The win on Monday kept Valley alive for more action here today against Rainier District starting at 5 p.m.

“We play everyday until we lose,” coach McNeil said. “Hopefully, our bats continue to wake up and get hot for our next game today.”

Before the Valley bats woke up late in the Camas game, McCauley helped keep them close with his solid pitching.

“Cole pitched a heck of a game,” coach McNeil said. “He went five-and-a-third innings with seven strikeouts and one walk. He was in complete control of the game.”

Walla Walla Valley 3, Camas 2

Camas002000 —250

Walla Walla Valley000012 —342

Glasssauire, Davis (3), Helm (5), Teater (6), and Morse. McCauley, Mings (6), and Balof.

HR — none.

Hits — Camas: Davis, Glassauire, Castellani, Clliton 2. WWV: Balof, McNeil, Turner, Sisk.