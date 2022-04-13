March was a busy month for the Walla Walla Valley Bowling Association, with the youth bowlers participating in the Pepsi Tournament, and local adult bowlers taking part in the 27th annual Marley and Dave Jacobs Tournament, in Wenatchee.
Walla Walla Valley Youth Bowlers had seven bowlers that participated in the sectional qualifier tournament in Wenatchee, with six qualifying for the Pepsi State Tournament to be held on May 8 at Paradise Lanes in Tacoma.
Rylan Swartout qualified fifth in U8 boys, Miyana Swartout was second in U10 girls, Osborn placed second in U12 boys, Krupkat finished eighth in U15 girls, Jenna Huchins was third in U12 girls, Dalton Hutchins finished 21st in U18 boys, and Leroue placed fourth in U18 boys.
For the adults, there were 34 entries, up from the COVID-shortened events last year.
The Bowlaway team of Ken Magoo, Ben Jackson and Dennis Reaves won with a total pinfall of 2,002 pins (with handicap).
Second was the Young’ins with Calvin O’Dell, Grant Hudson and Ray Davis with a pinfall of 1,961.
Third place, with only a one pin differential, was the team A Rose Among Thorns, with Lonna Borgens, Gene Postlewait and Tom Thomas with 1,960 pins.
Fourth place went to Team Dilligaf, with Johnny Watts, Tyler Ciarlo and Jeff Lambert totaling 1,925 pins, fifth place was Bob’s Harem with Sharon Brown, Lonna Borgens and Bob Chaney at 1,914, sixth place went to Team #25A with Bev Gluck, Kim Skifstad and Karen Martin at 1,887 pins, seventh place was Team #23A with Karen Martin, Alan Bailey and Jimmy Roeder with 1,887 pins, and the eighth and final paying place was the team of Rocket to the Pocket, with Pressy Roeder, Kaitlyn Doublin and Trudy-Clark Roeder.
During the Trios tournament, a bake sale, craft sale and a 50/50 raffle were held, with proceeds from the bake sale given to the youth bowling fund, and the 50/50 raffle monies to local charities.
