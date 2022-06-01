BMX riders of all ages, and some from as far away as California, are expected at the Fort Walla Walla Park track Saturday, June 4, for its annual State Championship Race starting at 11 a.m.
Admission is free for spectators on the bleachers, and the track has plenty of room for lawn chairs.
Each year, the SCR event highlights a Walla Walla Valley BMX season packed with weekly races from April through September
Walla Walla Valley BMX is one of more than 300 tracks around the country sanctioned by USA BMX, and the annual SCR here draws several riders competing for points in a season series.
The track is also open to anyone, from a two-year old learning to balance on the Strider pushbike to more-seasoned riders — they are classified by age, gender, riding proficiency and wheel size — so long as they have a helmet, long sleeve shirt, long pants, close toed shoes and a bike with a rear hand brake and no pegs.
Riders must also have USA BMX membership.
Anyone interested in giving BMX racing a try can sign up for a free one-day trial membership. After the trial day, a yearly membership must be purchased in order to continue racing.
Regular membership with USA BMX costs $60 every year for one rider while families can add a second rider for $55 with any others for $50 each.
Each race also has a registration fee, with the ones at Walla Walla Valley BMX costing $10.
As far as equipment, Walla Walla Valley BMX has a limited supply of bikes, helmets, riding pants and jerseys available.
Those can be purchased around Walla Walla at several stores including Bicycle Barn at 1503 East Isaacs, USA Honda at 1371 Dalles Military Road and Tom's Cycle at 1744 Portland Avenue.
Walla Walla Valley BMX will also host a fundraising event June 12 called Race for Life, supporting the Leukemia Lymphoma Society.
Prior to races starting at noon will be an open house (10 a.m.) followed by registration.
