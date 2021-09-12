The Walla Walla Valley Baseball Club (WWVBC), which oversees the Bears, Bruins, Griz and travel baseball programs down to age 10, is hosting free fall camps on three consecutive Sundays — Sept. 26, Oct. 3 and Oct. 10.
Youths in the Walla Walla Valley from ages 10-18- interested in improving and learning baseball skills, as well as playing in scrimmage games, have an opportunity this fall with three training sessions.
Those from ages 14-18 years will have a session those days from 1-2:30 p.m., and those 10-13 will go from 2:30-4 p.m.
Both sessions will be at Murr Sports Park at Abbott Road and Fern Avenue.
Registration opens Monday, Sept. 13, at website clubs.bluesombrero.com/wwvwabaseballclub.
These clinics aim to serve a wide variety of experience levels — those with extensive baseball training to those with limited exposure to the game. Skills will be taught by coaches with college, high school and club ball experience.
Those attending the camps will have an opportunity to learn more about the Walla Walla Valley Baseball Club teams for athletes ages 10-19 competing in 2022, along with the club’s indoor winter training programs.
The Walla Walla Valley Baseball Club is a supporter of the Walla Walla Valley and Pacific Little League programs. The efforts of the WWVBC are not intended to replace or compete with the Little League experience, but to provide additional travel opportunities for players to continue developing in the game. Along with skill building, players will have an opportunity to play with, and against, their friends in controlled scrimmages.
For more information, contact WWVBC President Corey Braunel at walla2baseball@gmail.com.
