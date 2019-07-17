WOODINVILLE, Wash. — Camas defeated the District 5 Walla Walla Valley Little League 10-11 All-Stars, 13-2, state double-elimination tournament here at Northshore Athletic Fields on Tuesday.

“Today was just a tough day for us,” Valley manager Eric Wood said. “We faced a pretty good pitcher, who had good velocity and a good off-speed pitch, which just kept us feeling uncomfortable at the plate.”

Conor Nunes and Wade Heuther each had a hit for Valley but Camas, of District 4, scored at least two runs in all four innings — jumping ahead with a couple in the top of the first.

Valley managed to score a run in the bottom of the first, making it a 2-1 game, but Camas then began pulling away with two in the second, four in the third and five more in the fourth.

Valley is back at it here today at another one of the three Northshore Athletic Fields in a quarterfinal of the loser bracket, taking on a busy North Bothell (D8) team with the first pitch scheduled at 6 p.m.

North Bothell has won its last two games, eliminating West Plains (D13) by the score of 22-1 on Monday and then Issaquah (D9) on Tuesday, 4-0.

Opening-round play on Saturday saw North Bothell beat Greater Richland (D12), 5-2, but South Hill (D10) bumped the District 8 team to the losers bracket with a 9-2 setback on Sunday.

Valley is 1-1 after the loss to Camas on Tuesday.

Camas is off today before taking on Pacific in a championship quarterfinal here on Thursday.

Camas 12, Walla Walla Valley 2

Camas2245—13100

WWV1001—221

Barr, Lukens (4) and Middleton, Stainbrook. King, Reed (3), Wood (4) and Nunes.

HR — none.

Hits — Cam: Milner 2, Lukens 2, Iverson, Pond, Barr, Hodson, Wong, Roberts. WWV: Nunes, Heuther.