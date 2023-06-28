The Walla Walla Valley 10U Little League All-Stars defeated Othello 10U All-Stars, 10-0, and Pacific 12U downed Pullman, 4-1, as both teams advanced to the District 5 All-Star Tournament championship round on Tuesday, June 27, at the Pacific Little League field.
Valley 10U next plays at 5 p.m. on Wednesday against Asotin County 10U, while Pacific 12U plays Othello at 7 p.m.
Pacific was led by the dominating pitching performance of Casey Bowen and hitting of JJ Young. Bowen struck out 11 batters over five innings and Young had a triple and a single.
Both Valley and Pacific must win Wednesday and Thursday nights to be crowned District 5 champions to advance to the state tournament.
In earlier 12U Majors softball tournament action, Asotin County won the District 5 championship, defeating Othello, and is off to state.
In 11U Minors baseball, Othello won the District 5 title with a victory over Walla Walla Valley and is off to state.
In 12U Majors baseball play, Asotin County was eliminated by Pacific on Sunday, and Walla Walla Valley was eliminated by Pacific on Monday.
In 10U Minors baseball, Snake River was eliminated by Walla Walla Valley on Sunday, and Pacific was eliminated by Walla Walla Valley on Monday.
— Compiled by the U-B
