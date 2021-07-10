The Walla Walla Bruins opened their nine-team Bruins Tournament on Friday morning, July 9, with an 8-4 victory over the Gonzaga Eagles on the Walla Walla Community College field.
On Saturday, the Bruins scored the game-winner in the bottom of the eighth inning for a 9-8 victory over the Kennewick Phantoms.
And in Saturday night’s late game, Legion Mount Spokane opened up a quick 3-0 lead over Walla Walla, but the Bruins battled back to take a 4-3 lead in the fifth.
Walla Walla added another run to win the game, 5-3.
Against Gonzaga, Walla Walla opened scoring in the second with a lone run, with the Eagles tying it up in the top of the third.
The Bruins then plated two runs in each of the third and fourth innings for a 5-1 lead.
Following Gonzaga’s fifth-inning run, Walla Walla made it 7-2 in the sixth, and answered the Eagle’s two-run seventh with a final score to leave the final 8-4.
The Bruins’ Noah Braunel had two RBI in the victory, as Walla Walla outhit Gonzaga, 10-9, and each team committed an error.
In Saturday’s victory over the Phantoms, Kennewick opened up a 3-0 lead in the top of the second.
Walla Walla promptly scored two runs in the bottom of the second, which the Phantoms answered with a third-inning run to make it 4-2.
The Bruins scored a single run in the fifth to pull within 4-3, with Kennewick then putting up a three-run sixth, followed by a run in the seventh to round out the Phantoms’ scoring.
Walla Walla plated two runs in the sixth, tied it up with a three-run eighth, and then scored the game-winner in the bottom of the eighth.
Kennewick outhit the Bruins, 12-10, in the game.
Jordan Zimmerman went seven innings on the mound for Walla Walla.
Cohen Ocanaz had three RBI for the Bruins in the victory.