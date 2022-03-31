PHOENIX — Walla Walla Swim Club's Eli Bona, age 14, traveled to Phoenix, Ariz., for the 2022 Spring Speedo Sectionals meet on March 23.
This was Bona's first time attending this meet after qualifying the weekend of March 18-20 in Federal Way, Wash.
"I'm so happy for Eli," WWSC coach Erika Miller said. "He is very focused in the pool during practices, his practice attendance is nearly perfect, and he is constantly challenging himself to do better than the day before.
"He meets disappointments with frustrated determination to not give up, but to fight back and do even better," she said. "It's so rewarding as a coach, and a member of the community, to see the traditions of fast swimming carried on from generation to generation. I, and all of WWSC, are proud of Eli's well-deserved accomplishments, and hope we can send a couple more qualified teammates with him next year."
His first event was the 1,000-yard freestyle, where he dropped almost 10 seconds off his seed time, swimming the event in 10:09.32. That swim broke the team record set by Carl Jones in 2003.
Bona also competed in the 500 freestyle in 4:53.74, narrowly missing Jones' team record.
Bona swam close to his best time in the 200 free with a 1:52.74, and broke another of Jones' 2003 records by almost eight seconds in the 1,650-yard freestyle, which he swam in 16.44.62.
Jones, who happened to be at the meet as a coach for an Arizona team, congratulated Bona on breaking the team records.
WWSC next competes as a team on April 16 in La Grande.
For more information on WWSC, contact Miller at coacherika@wwswim.org.
