On the weekend of March 18-20, Walla Walla Swim Club swimmers headed two different directions for swim meets.
Eli Bona (age 14) and Noah Stillman (13) headed to Federal Way, Wash., to compete in the 2022 Washington State Age Group Championship Meet, and 12 WWSC swimmers headed to Spokane for the Shamrock Shakeup meet.
"I'm truly impressed with how well our swimmers are doing," WWSC coach Erika Miller said. "Their hard work and dedication in the pool is paying off. We've got a great team of kids who range from just beginning their competitive experience, to qualifying for elite-level meets.
"Through it all, they support each other, from our fastest/most experienced swimmers to our newest members of the team," she said. "These kids represent their sport and their community well, and I couldn't be prouder of what they've accomplished."
In Federal Way, Bona and Stillman both had a fantastic meet, Miller said.
Stillman broke a men's 13/14 WWSC team record in the 200-yard backstroke. The previous record was 2:06.81 set in 1996, and Stillman's time of 2:04.18 crushed the team record, as well as being a lifetime best swim for him in that event.
He also had a lifetime best swim in the 400 Individual Medley (4:43.04), 100 backstroke (58.06), 100 freestyle (51.76), and 50 freestyle (24.28).
Bona also swam lifetime best swims in the 100 free (53.98), 200 IM (2:12.92), 500 free (5:02.69), 1,000 free (10:19.51), and the 1,650 free (17.04.22).
His time in the 1,650 freestyle qualified him for the age group sectional meet in Phoenix, Ariz., this weekend.
Bona will also compete the 1,000, 500 and 200 freestyles in addition to the 1,650 this weekend in Arizona.
Together, the two scored 50 individual points, which was enough to place 27th out of 32 in team rankings with just two swimmers competing.
In Spokane, the meet also went well, with Molly Babbitt (13) winning the 50 butterfly (29.58), 200 IM (2:29.38), 100 backstroke (1:07.98), 100 butterfly (1:06.22), 50 freestyle (27.22), and 50 backstroke (31.14).
Most of those swims were lifetime best times for her in those events.
She also placed third in the 200 freestyle (2:13.40), anchored the girls 13-and-over 200 free relay, and swam the butterfly leg of the girls 200 medley relay.
Porter Burns (10) had his first swim meet in Spokane, and completed his events with no disqualifications.
He placed seventh in the 50 backstroke (47.44), eighth in the 100 breaststroke (2:17.83), sixth in the 100 backstroke (1:43.24), fifth in the 50 butterfly (54.25), and sixth in the 100 free (1:43.12).
He also swam a 1:06.69 in the 50 breaststroke, and 45.06 in his first competitive 50 free.
Ocean Clark (10) completed her first 200 IM with no disqualifications in 4:11.59, placing sixth. She swam a 1:58.87 in her 100 IM, 52.08 in her 50 backstroke, dropped more tha 24 seconds off her 100 breaststroke time (2:18.68), and swam a 50.78 in the 50 free.
Clark swam 1:03.61 in the 50 butterfly, and dropped more than eight seconds in her 100 freestyle (1:47.43). She finished her meet with a 1:05.07 in the 50 breaststroke.
Kaylee DeBolt (11) had her second swim meet in Spokane. She swam the third position on the girls 11-and-over freestyle relay and 1:44.26 in her 100 freestyle.
Gianna Goff (13) swam 36.34 in her 50 butterfly, 2:50.52 in the 200 IM, and 1:10.13 in her 100 freestyle.
She placed eighth in the 50 breaststroke (41.65), fourth in the 200 butterfly (3:18.99) and swam the second leg of the girls 13-and-over 200 freestyle relay, which placed fourth.
Zach Maxwell (10) dropped almost three seconds from his 100 IM (1:26.48), placing second.
He swam the 100 butterfly in 1:46.44, 50 backstroke in 40.06, his 50 free in 35.32, 100 free (1:16.49), 50 breaststroke (47.98) and the 200 free in 2:42.14, all which placed second.
Maxwell won the men's 9/10 100 breaststroke (1:43.57) as well as the 100 backstroke (1:25.10).
Emily Meliah (14) swam the lead leg of the girls 13-and-over freestyle relay, which placed fourth. She also placed seventh in the 50 fly (33.35) and fifth in the 200 IM (2:36.76).
She won the 100 free (1:00.03), and placed third in the 50 breaststroke (37.78) and 100 breaststroke (1:22.17), and fourth in the 200 freestyle (2:14.00).
She also placed second in the 50 free (27.26) and swam the breaststroke leg of the girls 11-and-over 200 medley relay.
Alana Miller (16) swam the third leg of the girls 13-and-over freestyle relay, which placed fourth. She was fifth in the 50 butterfly, and third in the 200 IM and 200 butterfly.
Siobhan Ryle (11) dropped almost 10 seconds in her 50 butterfly (54.61), more than eight seconds in her 100 freestyle (1:24.43), and more than five seconds in her 100 backstroke (1:44.02). She also had a best time in the 50 breaststroke (58.99), and 100 IM (1:49.06).
Lindsay West (14) swam the lead leg of the girls 11-and-over 200 freestyle relay, dropped more than two seconds in her 200 IM (3:01.64), had a lifetime best swim in the 100 backstroke (1:26.84), and dropped more than seven seconds on the 50 breaststroke (45.40).
She placed fifth in the 200 fly with 3:28.43, a lifetime best swim in that event, dropped more than eight seconds in the 100 fly (1:30.90), and had another lifetime best swim in the 50 backstroke (39.88) and 200 freestyle (2:39.39).
West also anchored the girls 11-and-over medley relay.
Amelia (Millie) Zanes (10) had a lifetime best swim in the 100 IM, dropping more than nine seconds for a time of 1:30.48. She also improved her time in the 50 backstroke (42.94), 100 breaststroke (1:57.20) and 50 freestyle (35.30).
She also dropped more than 16 seconds in her 200 freestyle (2:55.24), more than 12 seconds in her 100 backstroke (1:32.25), dropped more than eight seconds in her 50 butterfly (42.44), and more than seven seconds in her 50 breaststroke (51.55).
Audra Zanes (17) dropped more than 15 seconds in her 200 breaststroke (3:17.01), and more than two seconds in her 200 IM (2:49.68). She also dropped time in her 100 freestyle (1:08.46), 200 backstroke (2:50.98), her 50 backstroke (37.42) and 200 freestyle (2:28.21).
She also swam on the 11-and-over 200 freestyle and 200 medley (backstroke) relays.
