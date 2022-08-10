Walla Walla Swim Club ended its 2022-23 season with the Inland Empire Swimming Junior Olympics Championships, and sent five qualified swimmers to Western Zones Meets in California this summer.
Walla Walla Swim Club finished its regular swim season at Inland Empire Swimming’s Long Course Junior Olympic Meet in Pasco, from July 22-24, where WWSC competed against Washington state teams from Tri-Cities, Pullman, Ellensburg, Wenatchee, Spokane, Moses Lake, Oregon teams from La Grande and Pendleton, and Idaho teams from Sand Point, Coeur d’Alene, Moscow and Lewiston.
Walla Walla Swim Club’s 23 swimmers had a strong meet, with 8-year-old Max Corpus winning the boys 8-and-under high-point award.
Corpus won all of his individual events at the three-day meet, achieving personal best swims in all his events. He scored 108 individual points toward WWSC team total points.
Claire Chen, 10, dropped almost 26 seconds in her 200 Individual Medley (3:31.67), more than eight seconds in her 100 butterfly (1:48.90) and more than three seconds in her 100 breaststroke (1:43.21). She also had lifetime best swims in her 100 free, 50 breaststroke and 50 freestyle.
Chen scored a total of 75 individual points toward the team’s overall points.
Molly Babbitt (14) had lifetime best swims in almost all her events, WWSC coach Erika Miller said.
Babbitt’s swims during prelims were fast enough to earn her a spot in the top 16 qualifiers, who came back for finals. She had top 10 finishes in the 200 IM (2:47.74), 50 free (30.23), 200 breaststroke (3:18.67), 100 backstroke (1:15.79), 200 backstroke, 100 butterfly and 100 freestyle.
Babbitt also swam as part of the girls 14-and-under A relays and earned 30 individual points toward WWSC team total.
Camden Hamada (10) had several top 10 finishes and achieved lifetime best swims in all of his individual events, including a time drop of over 17 seconds in his 200 IM and 200 freestyle events.
Hamada placed third in the 100 butterfly and 50 butterfly, and was fifth in the 100 backstroke, and sixth in the 50 freestyle and 200 freestyle events. His 50 freestyle time of 37.69 earned him a spot on the boys 14-and-under freestyle A relay.
Hayes Hendley (14) qualified for finals in all events, and saw good time drops in his events, Miller said.
He dropped more than 10 seconds total in his 200 IM, finishing with a 2:36.71. His 50 free time of 28.46 was a lifetime best swim for him and he dropped more than 13 seconds in his 200-meter fly for a final time of 2:46.98.
He dropped almost three seconds in his 100 fly (1:02.58), and more than a second in his 100 freestyle (1:01.98).
Hendley’s biggest time drop came in the 400 IM, where he dropped more than 30 seconds for a best time of 5:39.80 as he scored 75 individual points toward WWSC total team points.
Ellie Isenhower (14) had lifetime best swims in most of her events. She dropped time in her 50 free for a new time of 32.74. She dropped more than a second in her 100 breaststroke (1:33.79), almost six seconds in her 200 breaststroke (3:23.79), and more than a second in her 100 backstroke (1:24.32) and 100 fly (1:19.29).
She finished the 100 freestyle (1:10.09), another personal best.
Sara James (9) competed in her first Junior Olympics in the 50 free (1:01.97), and the 50 breaststroke (1:04.16). Both were lifetime best time swims.
Charlie Johnson (10) dropped time in most of his events. His 200 IM time of 3:27.81 was a best swim in that event, as was his 50 free (37.89 seconds), and 50 fly (43.31).
Johnson won the 100 backstroke (1:31.50) and dropped time to place second in the 50 backstroke (41.81) as he scored 86 individual points toward the WWSC team total.
Graham Johnson (15) completed the meet with 100% best times across the board. He dropped more than three seconds in his 200 IM (2:44.36), and 11 seconds in his 400 IM (5:52.26).
He also dropped more than 51 seconds in his 1,500 freestyle for a new time of 20.58.67. His 400 freestyle time of 5:13.89 was a best swim for him by more than five seconds as he also scored 25.5 individual points toward WWSC team total.
Ahmir Luengas (13) dropped almost a second in his 50 free for a new time of 29.19, and bettered his time in the 200 free by almost 10 seconds with a new time of 2:26. 70.
He qualified for finals in the 200 breaststroke, where he had a best time of 3:10.64. His 100 free time of 1:07.07 was a personal best time by more than five seconds as he scored nine individual points toward WWSC team total.
Cienna Lyon (12) swam in her first Junior Olympics, dropping time in her 50 backstroke (46.85), and had another personal best swim in the 50 butterfly (52.88).
Zach Maxwell (10) bettered his time in the 200 IM by more than five seconds (3:25.86), and dropped more than nine seconds in his 200 free (2:58.92) and a second in his 50 free (38.02). His 100 meter backstroke time of 1:35.89 bettered his previous time by more than three seconds as he scored 81 individual points toward the team total.
Emily Meliah (15) swam her 50 free in 30.63, just over her personal best time. She had a strong finish in the 100 breaststroke with 1:33. 42, and had a lifetime best swim in the 200 backstroke, dropping more than three seconds for a new time of 2:59.68.
She also had top 16 finishes in the 400 freestyle and 200 backstroke.
Alana Miller (17) dropped more than a second in her 200 IM (2:52.31), more than 10 seconds in her 200 butterfly (2:53.56), almost two seconds in her 200 backstroke (2:47.28), and dropped more than four seconds in her 100 butterfly (1:11.88).
She dropped more than three seconds in her 100 freestyle (1:05.85), and her 50 free time of 29.36 seconds was a lifetime best in that event by two seconds and was well under the Senior Zones Qualifying time for that event, her first time qualifying for that meet held in California.
Miller scored 18 individual points toward Walla Walla’s team total.
Lani Nunez (15) swam her 50 free in a time of 32.89, and 1:31.94 in her 100 breaststroke. She also had good swims in her 100 freestyle 1:16.80, and her 200 freestyle 2:49.14.
Siobhan Ryle (11) swam in her first Junior Olympic meet, and dropped two seconds in her 50 breaststroke (1:03.18), and had a solid swim in her 50 back (50.60) and 50 butterfly (1:03.43).
Violette Schindler (11) swimming her first meet where she would have to try to qualify for finals (11 and over swim to get into finals).
She qualified for finals in all her individual events, achieving lifetime best times in most of those swims. She bettered her time in the 100 fly by two seconds (1:25.24), and dropped more than three seconds in her 100 backstroke, and seven seconds in her 400 IM.
Schindler achieved top 10 finishes in six of her individual events and scored 62 individual points for team WWSC.
Madelyn Smith (12) qualified for finals in all events, achieving lifetime best swims in most events and top three finishes in seven of her individual events.
She dropped over a second in her 200 IM (2:50.20), and more than eight seconds in her 400 freestyle (5:21.98). Her time of 2:33.06 in the 200 free bettered her time by two seconds and got her a third-place finish.
Smith won the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:16.54, and dropped over a second in her 50 fly for new time of 33.75 in that event. She finished off the meet taking second in the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:11.31, and scored 108 individual points toward the team total.
Noah Stillman (14) swam best times in his 200 IM, dropping more than two seconds for a new time of 2:31.38.
He bettered his time in the 50 free, swimming the event in 27.55 seconds, and dropped more than 11 seconds in his 400 free with a new time of 4:54.49. He also dropped over a second in his 200 free for a new time of 2:14.71.
Stillman’s 100 backstroke time of 1:07.18 bettered his time in that event by almost three seconds, and he placed second in the 200 back with a time of 2:25.86.
He improved his time in the 100 fly by more than two seconds with a new time of 1:13.01, and broke the minute mark long course meters in the 100 freestyle with a new time of 59.00. He qualified for his first zones meet in California and scored 92 individual points for the team.
Jerry Yao (15) dropped more than five seconds in his 200 IM for a new time of 2:36.84. He dropped under the 30-second mark in the 50 free, going 28.08, and his 200 free time of 2:20.21 bettered his previous time by almost eight seconds.
He dropped more time in his 100 back (1:14.37), and his 1:13.86 in the 100 fly bettered his time by almost seven seconds. He finished with the 100 free, dropping more than four seconds for a new time of 1:00.72
Millie Zanes (11) dropped almost 12 seconds in her 50 backstroke for a new time of 44.41. She had a great swim in the 50 fly, dropping a little time for a 44.23. She finished out her meet with a sold 100 freestyle (1:24.65), which was very close to her lifetime best time in that swim.
“I am so proud of our WWSC swimmers,” coach Miller said. “They worked so hard to qualify for the Junior Olympic meet and it was great to see almost twice the number of swimmers at this meet than we had last year.”
Alana Miller (17), Jesse Snyder (16) and Sabine Wong-Boulanger (16) qualified for the Senior Zones meet in Clovis, California, from July 26-31.
At the Senior Zones, Miller swam the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke. Snyder swam the 50 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 100 butterfly, and 200 IM.
Wong-Boulanger swam the 50, 100, 200 freestyles, 100 backstroke, and 200 backstroke.
All three joined the Inland Empire All Stars team, made up of qualified swimmers from teams from Inland Empire swimming (teams from eastern Oregon, eastern Washington and western Idaho) traveling to California for the meet.
The Inland Empire All Stars competed against teams from Arizona, Colorado, Oregon, Washington, Montana, Utah, California, New Mexico, and Alaska.
The Inland Empire All Stars came out on top of their group by the end of the meet.
“I’m so happy for Alana, Jesse and Sabine,” Miller said. “They had some great time drops while at their Zones meet, and best of all they had a lot of fun competing on a much bigger scale, representing Walla Walla, and Inland Empire Swimming.”
Noah Stillman and Eli Bona, both 14, competed the next week at the Age Group Zones meet in Elk Grove, California.
Stillman set a new team record in the 200 backstroke, his time of 2:20.48 broke the team record set in 1996 by more than five seconds.
Bona competed in the 200 IM, 200 backstroke, and the 200, 400, 800 and 1500 freestyles.
Stillman competed in the 50, 100, 200 freestyles, the 100 and 200 backstroke and the 200 IM.
Both swam as part of the Inland Empire All Stars team against swimmers from Washington, Oregon, California, Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Montana and New Mexico.
“I am so happy for Eli and Noah,” Miller said. “This was their first Zones meet and they handled the pressure of swimming with the All Stars team well. They had great swims and had a lot of fun.
“It has been several years since Walla Walla Swim Club has sent five swimmers to Zones,” she said. “I am so proud of the work these swimmers have done this last season, and really look forward to continuing to work with this great team as we head into our 2022-2023 season.”
Walla Walla Swim Club is currently on their season break, and resumes practices on Aug. 22.
Contact head coach Miller at coacherika@wwswim.org for more information on the swim club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.