Walla Walla Swim Club (WWSC) has returned to competition after a year’s hiatus.
And the club’s coach, Erika Miller, couldn’t be more excited.
“I’m so impressed with these swimmers!” Miller said. “They work very hard during practices, and that pays off for them at swim meets. I am so proud of their accomplishments and am excited for the bright future of competitive swimming here in the Walla Walla Valley.”
To prepare for its season, WWSC hosted a Fitter and Faster Swim Camp at the Walla Walla YMCA, with former Olympic swimmer Kim Vandenberg and Auburn University swimmer Liam McClosky working with WWSC swimmers and visiting swim team members from the area on racing strategies and stroke technique.
“It was a great way to launch the teams back into competition,” Miller said.
Walla Walla Swim Club’s first long course meet of the season was the 2021 Fazzari’s Pizza Open held in Lewiston on May 20-23.
Thirty-one WWSC swimmers competed and “had an outstanding meet!” Miller said.
Violette Schindler, age 9, dominated the 9/10-year-old female age group. She was undefeated in every race, and took home the high-point award.
Before the team took a break during the COVID-19 pandemic, Schindler had broken six WWSC 8-and-under girls team short course records, Miller said, and finished the season undefeated.
Charlie Johnson, 8, also earned high-point award for boys 8-and-under age group.
Noah Stillman, 13, finished second in the 200 backstroke, 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
Other WWSC swimmers who scored individual and team points at Fazzari’s Open were Jesse Snyder (age 15), Alana Miller (15), Claire Chen (9), Gianna Goff (12), and Jerry Yao (13).
Snyder and Alana Miller also swim varsity for Walla Walla High School.
On the weekend of June 4-6, 24 WWSC swimmers competed at the Tri-City Long Course Meters Open meet in Pasco.
Swimmers from 18 teams attended, and many WWSC swimmers improved their times from the Fazzari’s Open, coach Miller said.
Schindler scored 69 individual and team points, winning eight out of the nine events she swam over the course of three days to earn her the individual high-point award in the 9/10-year-old age group, her second overall meet win of the season.
Several WWSC swimmers had lifetime best swims, including Emily Meliah (13), who swam a 31.17 50 free, a best swim for her in that event.
Relatively new to the team, 13-year-old Molly Babbitt posted 32.00 in her 50 free, and a personal best of 1:20.29 in the 100 butterfly.
Laurel Skorina (17) bettered her time in the 100 breaststroke by 2 seconds, swimming 1:29.24, a lifetime best swim for her in that event.
Sabine Wong-Boulanger (15), achieved a Western Senior Zones Qualifying time in the 100 backstroke, swimming a lifetime best of 1:12.30, adding to the 200 backstroke qualifying time she achieved before the team break during the pandemic.
WWSC’s 13-and-over boys’ 200 Medley relay of Eli Bona (13), Jesse Snyder (15), Luke Bona (17) and Hayes Hendley (13) improved their seed time by almost 15 seconds, swimming 2:12.13.
Walla Walla’s 13-and-over girls 200 freestyle relay of Wong-Boulanger, Lani Nunez, Emily Meliah and Skorina, bettered their seed time by over 12 seconds, swimming to 12th place in 2:03.70.
WWSC’s 13-and-over boys 200 freestyle relay of Eli Bona, Hendley, Graham Johnson, and Luke Bona dropped 11 seconds from their seed time, finishing 17th with a 1:58.84.
Walla Walla Swim Club next competes in Moses Lake on July 9-11.