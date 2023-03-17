MOSCOW, Idaho — Fifteen qualified WWSC swimmers attended the Inland Empire Swimming Short Course Championship meet March 3-5 in Moscow, Idaho, where team records fell, and all WWSC swimmers posted at least one personal best time.
Molly Babbitt (14) swam best times in almost all her events, qualifying for finals in five of her events. She swam her 50 backstroke in 30.14, finishing second overall. She also placed second in the 50 freestyle (26.38) and in the 50 butterfly (28.39). She finished sixth in the 100 back (1:05.72), and had personal best times in the 100 butterfly (1:04.62), the 100 freestyle (59.02), and the 100 breaststroke (1:18.46). Molly also anchored the girls 200-yard medley relay and led off the 200 free relay which placed 10th and sixth. Molly scored 17 individual points.
Eli Bona (15) attended on Saturday, the fourth and swam the 100 backstroke in 1:00.34, 200 in 1:54.92, and 59.03 in his 100 fly. He had a best time in the 50 fly leg of the boys 200 medley relay of 26.73.
Claire Chen (10) in her last meet as a 10-year-old, had a fantastic meet swimming personal best times in 100% of her individual events . Claire dropped over five seconds in her 200 IM (2:55.08) where she was second. She won the 100 breaststroke in 1:25.43, the 100 IM (1:23.88), and the 50 breaststroke in 39.39. She was fourth in the 200 freestyle (2:42.62), third in the 100 free (1:14.58), and seventh in the 100 butterfly (1:32.45). Claire fought hard to be top five in most of her races, and walked away with the girls 10 and under High Point Award and 47 individual points toward the team total.
Max Corpus (9) had a personal best swim in his 100 freestyle (1:16.04), swam his 100 IM in 1:28.68), and anchored the boys 200 medley B relay with a 34.56 in his 50 free leg.
Hayes Hendley (15) swam a personal best in the 200 free, just missing breaking the 2:00 mark with a time of 2:00.48. He dropped over 45 seconds in his 400 IM, posting a new time of 4:54.48. He swam his 50 fly in 26.00, close to his best time, and his 100 freestyle in 54.13, missing his best time in that event by a small margin. Hayes scored two individual points toward WWSC team total, and swam the butterfly leg of the mens 200 Medley A relay which placed seventh.
Ellie Isenhower (14) swim a best time in her 200 IM (2:27.30), her 100 breaststroke (1:20.73), her 50 breaststroke (37.77), and her 50 butterfly (30.59). Ellie also got close to the minute mark in the 100 freestyle (1:00.61), and scored two individual points toward WWSC team total.
Charlie Johnson (10), was in a battle for the high point award, finishing second in that race! He posted some best times along the way in the 200 IM (3:03.26), the 50 backstroke (37.25), the 50 freestyle (31.93), and the 100 IM (1:26.66). Charlie also swam the lead off (backstroke) leg of the boys 200 medley B relay in 37.26. Charlie scored 36 individual points toward WWSC team total.
Graham Johnson (16) swam a personal best time in the 50 freestyle (25.31), just missed the 2:00 mark in the 200 free with a new personal best of 2:00.80, and had another personal best in the 100 freestyle (54.32). Graham swam the breaststroke leg of the boys 200 medley B relay in 34.49, and the third leg of the boys 200 freestyle A relay in 24.69.
Emily Meliah (15) posted a new personal best time in the 50 breaststroke (36.38), swam her 100 breaststroke in 1:22.43, and her 50 freestyle in 27.88. Emily swam the breaststroke leg of the girls 200 medley A relay in 36.25, and the second leg of the girls 200 freestyle A relay in 27.25.
The relays placed 10th and sixth respectively.
Alana Miller (17) competed in her final IES short course champs for WWSC as she heads to Florida in the fall for college. She posted a season's best in the 200 IM (2:30.58), and lowered her team record in the 50 fly with 26.47 in that event. Alana scored three individual points for team WWSC and swam the butterfly leg of the girls 200 medley A relay, and the third leg of the girls 200 freestyle relay.
Violette Schindler (11) was also in a close battle for the high point award where she ended up finishing a close third. She made finals in all her events and posted some big lifetime best swims. She finished third in the 200 IM (2:27.96), won the 100 breaststroke (1:17.42). placed seventh in the 50 free (28.78). She won the 100 butterfly (1:06.91), won the 50 breaststroke (35.47), had a best time in her 100 free (1:02.11), and her 100 IM (1:09.55). Violette also won the 50 butterfly, breaking the 30 second mark with a final time of 29.65. Violette scored 46 points toward WWSC team total.
Madelyn Smith (13) saw her best times fall. She posted a best time in the 50 backstroke getting close to the 30 second mark with 30.24. She bettered her time in the 50 freestyle with 26.63, and dropped over a second in her 500 freestyle (5:43.81). She posted a best time in the 50 fly 29.30, and swam close to her best in the 100 freestyle 57.97. Madelyn swam the backstroke leg of the girls 200 medley A relay. In a close race for sixth place, Madelyn swam a huge personal best anchoring the girls 200 freestyle A relay with a 25.75 second leg, helping her team get the sixth place finish. Madelyn scored 24 individual points toward WWSC team total.
Jesse Snyder (17) swam the breaststroke leg of the boys' 200 medley A relay in 28.67, a personal best for him. He dropped time in his 100 backstroke (1:01.85), and had a time drop of almost 17 seconds in his 400 IM (4:45.70). Jesse swam only one day, and managed to score two points toward WWSC team total.
Noah Stillman (14) swam very well, watching his times drop in most events. He swam his 200 IM during the event finals in 2:04.97, breaking the WWSC team record set in 2008. Noah broke another team record (2009 record) in the 50 freestyle (23.14). He already hold the 200 backstroke record, but got within less than two seconds of it with 2:03.82. He won the 200 freestyle swimming just over his best time in 1:51.51. He swam a best time in the 100 freestyle (50.84), and had a best time in the 400 IM with 4:42.42. Noah swam the backstroke leg of the boys medley A relay, and led off the boys 200 freestyle A relay. Noah scored 63 individual points toward WWSC team total, winning six of his eight individual events which earned him the overall high point award.
Jerry Yao (15) swam close to his best in the 200 IM (2:11.54), and posted a best time in the 50 freestyle (23.65). He posted a new best time in the 100 backstroke (1:01.16), the 200 freestyle (1:56.43), the 50 breaststroke (30.79). Jerry swam the freestyle leg of the boys 200 medley A relay, and second on the boys 200 freestyle A relay.
"I am so proud of WWSC Swimmers," head coach Erika Miller said. "They went up against teams with a higher number of swimmers. They gave their best individual and team efforts and we saw some individual wins, walked away with two individual high point awards, and an overall fifth place finish. They kept their energy up through the long weekend, and were there to encourage each other from start to the last heat of finals."
