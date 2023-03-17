FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — The Walla Walla Swim Club had both Sabine Wong-Boulanger (17) and Eli Bona (15) in Federal Way, Washington, for the 2023 Speedo Sectionals meet, March 9-12.
Eli Bona swam the 200, 500, 1000, and 1,650 freestyle events, posting best times and creeping within seconds on long-standing WWSC team records.
Eli dropped over 14 seconds in the 1000 freestyle, achieving his goal of sub 10 minutes with a 9:51.85. He posted another best time in the 200 freestyle (1:49.87), and the 500 freestyle (4:46.32). He bettered his time in the 1650 by over six seconds, since last swimming it in January (2023), with a new time of 16:34.16.
Eli's 22nd place in the 1000 was good enough to put WWSC on the scoreboard overall.
Sabne Wong-Boulanger posted a new best time in the 100 backstroke, coming close to the current WWSC team record with a new time of 58.90. She achieved her goal of swimming under 2:10 in her 200 backstroke with a new time of 2:08.66, and bettered her time in the 200 freestyle with a new time of 2:01.05.
"I am so happy for Sabine and Eli," Walla Walla Swim Club head coach Erika Miller said. "This was a big meet for them, and they were both so excited to qualify and get to participate. Their success is a direct result of the hard work they both put in the pool every day at practice."
Next up for WWSC: Noah Stillman (14) and Charlie Johnson (10) compete in 2023 Northwest Age Group Regionals in Federal Way, March 17-21.
Alana Miller (17), Sabine Wong-Boulanger (17), Jesse Snyder (17) and Eli Bona (15) compete at Northwest Zones meet in Federal Way, March 28-April 2.
"Good luck WWSC Swimmers at your championship meets," Miller said. "Swim fast. We are so proud of you."
WWSC accepts new swimmers September through July. For more information on WWSC, please contact Head Coach Erika Miller at coacherika@wwswim.org.
