MOSES LAKE — Seventeen Walla Walla Swim Club members competed in the Winter Open in Moses Lake last weekend, with local swimmers earning some personal best times and qualifing for next-level meets.
"I'm happy with the way our swimmers competed this past weekend," WWSC coach Erika Miller said. "They work hard during the week in practices and it's great to see that work pay off with lifetime and seasonal best times, and watching them qualify for next level meets. I'm very proud of them!"
Claire Chen (age 9) won the girls 9/10 100-yard breaststroke with a lifetime-best swim of 1:35.61.
She also won the girls 9/10 50-yard breaststroke in 44.61 seconds.
Chen also posted lifetime best swims in the 200 Individual Medley (2:07.13), 50 butterfly (43.49), 50 freestyle (38.30), 100 butterfly (1:38.80), and 200 freestyle (3:04.33).
Gianna Goff (13) achieved a lifetime best swim in the 50 freestyle, breaking the 30-second mark for the first time on the leadoff leg of the girls' 13-and-over 200 freestyle relay with a time of 29.97.
During the 50 freestyle event a while later, she bettered her time with a 29.76. Her times qualified her to swim in the Senior Open meet at Washington State University in two weeks.
Goff also swam lifetime best times in nine out of 10 events, including a 33.75-second time drop in her 500 freestyle with a new time of 6:48.72.
She also posted a big time drop in the 100 butterfly, dropping more than 16 seconds for a new time of 1:25.44.
She also swam the backstroke leg of the girls 13-and-over 200 medley relay, and was leadoff swimmer for the girls 13-and-over 200 free relay.
Eli Bona (14) bettered his time in the 200 IM with a new time of 2:15.61.
He also swam lifetime best times in the 100 butterfly (1:04.45), 50 freestyle (25.92), 200 backstroke (2:13.73), and 200 breaststroke (2:46.09).
Bona also placed third in the 200 backstroke, 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle.
Camden Hamada (10) swam lifetime best swims in the 100 freestyle (1:23.69), and 50 freestyle (37.15).
He dropped more than six seconds in his 50 butterfly for a new lifetime-best time of 41.68., where he placed third.
Ellie Isenhower (13) had lifetime-best swims in nine out of 10 individual events.
She dropped more than a minute and a half off her 500 freestyle for a new lifetime best of 6:20.22.
Isenhower also posted lifetime bests in the 200 IM (2:33.34), 100 freestyle (1:03.08), 100 backstroke (1:12.98), 100 butterfly (1:11.76) and 200 freestyle (2:18.90).
She also had a lifetime-best swim in the 50 freestyle (29.19), and swam on both the girls 13-and over-200 medley (breaststroke leg) and 200 freestyle relays.
Charlie Johnson (9) had top-10 finishes in six out of his 10 races.
He placed third in the 50 freestyle (34.96), and had a lifetime-best swim in the 200 freestyle with a new time of 2:49.28, and placed fifth in the 200 IM in 3:23.44.
Graham Johnson (15) had a lifetime-best swim in his 100 butterfly with a new time of 1:11.21.
He also dropped time in his 50 freestyle (26.30), had top-10 finishes in the 400 IM and 50 freestyle, and placed 12th in the 200 breaststroke (3:06.27) and 200 freestyle (2:16.69).
Zach Maxwell (9) posted lifetime-best swims in seven out of his nine events.
He dropped more than six seconds in his 100 breaststroke (1:41.44), and his 100 backstroke (1:26.32), more than three seconds in his 100 freestyle (1:17.18), and had lifetime bests in his 100 IM (1:20.42), 50 backstroke, 50 breaststroke (47.99) and 50 freestyle (35.08).
Alana Miller (16) posted season-best times in her 200 IM, and was just shy of a lifetime best swim in the 400 IM (5:38.76), where she placed fifth.
She also swam the butterfly leg of the girls 13-and-over medley relay in 30.30, and the anchor leg of the girls 13-and-over 200 freestyle relay (28.64).
Aolani Nunez posted lifetime best times in all her events, dropping more than 10 seconds in the 200 IM with a new time of 2:51.58.
She also dropped more than 31 seconds in her 500 freestyle (6.31.06), and dropped time in the 100 breaststroke (1:33.51), 100 freestyle (1:04.25), 100 backstroke (1:26.31), and more than nine seconds off in the 200 backstroke (2:54.49).
She also had lifetime-best swims also in her 50 freestyle (29.46), 100 butterfly (1:38.69), 200 breaststroke (3:27.74), and 200 freestyle (2:22.49), and swam the freestyle leg of the girls 13-and-over medley relay (29.54) and the third leg of the girls 13-and-over 200 freestyle relay (29.50).
Madelyn Smith (12) posted her first sub-30-second swim in the 50 freestyle with a new time of 29.13.
She also posted several lifetime-best times in the 100 breaststroke (1:25.35), 100 freestyle (1:04.43), 50 butterfly (31.78), 100 backstroke (1:12.89), 100 IM (1:11.08), 100 butterfly (1:15.37), and 200 freestyle (2:19.99).
Smith's swims gave her several qualifying times in the next age bracket (13/14), which qualified her to be able to swim at the Washington State University meet in Pullman Feb. 12-13.
Noah Stillman (13) also posted some lifetime-best swims and finished in the top 10 in all events, with top-five finishes in all but one event.
He placed third in the 200 IM and fourth in the 100 breaststroke, and his 100 freestyle time of 53.35 was a lifetime best and good for a second-place finish.
He swam the 100 backstroke in 1:00.78, finishing second, and dropped almost 50 seconds off his 500 freestyle with a new time of 5:33.03.
Stillman won the 200 backstroke (2:08.92) and won the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.82, a lifetime best for him in that event.
He posted a lifetime best in the 100 butterfly (1:06.02), placed third in the 200 breaststroke (2:41.98), and achieved a milestone swim by breaking the two-minute mark in the 200 freestyle for the first time, swimming a 1:59.39 which also earned him a second place in that event.
Lindsay West (14) posted lifetime best swims in four out of the five events she swam on Sunday. She bettered her time in the 400 IM by four seconds with a 6:26.73.
Her 31.90 in the 50 freestyle, and 1:39.18 in the 100 butterfly, were lifetime bests for her.
She dropped more than 27 seconds in the 200 breaststroke for a new time of 3:36.80.
Kaiya Witcher (12) swam close to her best times in several of her events, and achieved a lifetime best in the 100 IM in 1:25.32. She also achieved a couple top-10 finishes with a seventh in the 50 breaststroke and ninth in the 100 butterfly (1:37.12).
Amelia Zanes (10) had top-10 finishes in all her events and posted several lifetime best swims on Sunday. She dropped more than 13 seconds in her 100 IM (1:39.72) and more than 14 seconds in the 100 butterfly (1:54.70).
She also had a lifetime best in the 200 freestyle, dropping more than two seconds (3:11.53)
Walla Walla Swim Club next competes Feb. 11-13, with qualified swimmers at Washington State University Senior Open meet in Pullman, while about a dozen swimmers head to Moses Lake for the Junior Championship meet.
For more information on WWSC, contact Miller at coacherika@wwswim.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.