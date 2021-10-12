MOSES LAKE — Twenty three members of the Walla Walla Swim Club (WWSC) swam against teams from La Grande, Tri-Cities and Moses Lake in a two-day meet here last weekend.
A plethora of WWSC swimmers recorded personal best times at the meet.
"I am very proud of WWSC swimmers!" coach Erika Miller said. "They work hard in practice five-six days a week and it's great to see their efforts pay off.
"Many WWSC swimmers also swim competitively for Walla Walla High School, either currently or will be in upcoming seasons," she said. "It's awesome to see the sport of swimming so strong here in Walla Walla! It is great to see our high-school aged swimmers not only encouraging each other and their teammates competitively, but working at the YMCA year-round, and at City of Walla Walla and Milton-Freewater aquatic facilities over the summer lifeguarding and teaching swimming lessons to youth in our communities.
"Swimming is not only a life skill, it is a life sport, and WWSC is proud to be part of building strong swimmers in Walla Walla."
Ten-year-old Violette Schindler won nine of 10 personal events, and set a WWSC team record in the 200-yard butterfly in 3:00.35.
Jerry Yao (14) achieved a lifetime best swim in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:21.53, dropping more than 30 seconds off his previous best time.
Eli Bona (13) posted best times in the 500 freestyle (5:14.05), and achieved two milestone swims, breaking the minute in the 100 freestyle (56.32) and the two-minute mark in the 200 freestyle (1:59.21).
Noah Stillman (13) swam a lifetime best swim in the 400 Individual Medley (4:52.78). He swam a 1:00.25 in his 100 backstroke, and broke the minute mark for the first time in the 100 freestyle (54.37).
Jesse Snyder (16) swam best times in all his events, including a time of 1:06.47 in the 100 breaststroke, 2:27.98 in the 200 breaststroke and 1:01.01 in his 100 butterfly. His 50-yard free time of 24.24 was also a lifetime best swim.
Gianna Goff (13) swam lifetime best times in all 10 of her events, including a time drop of almost a minute in the 200 freestyle (2:35.04) . She swam a 1:19.00 in her 100 back, and 30.96 in her 50 freestyle.
Lucy Anderton (11) swam the 100 fly in 1:47.02 in her first time swimming the event, and 3:20.75 on her 200 IM.
Claire Chen (9) posted a first time in the 200 IM (3:17.94), 100 butterfly (1:50.41) and had a lifetime best swim in the 50 freestyle (38.63) and 100 breaststroke (1:38.90), where she placed second.
Camden Hamada (9) placed second in the boys 9/10 50-yard free (39.56), and third in the 100 free (1:29.58) as well as the 50 backstroke (45.13).
Max Corpus placed second in the 8-and-under boys 25 free (18.13) and the 25 backstroke (23.55), and first in the 50 free (38.73), 100 freestyle (1:25.85) and 25 breaststroke (23.79).
Sabine Wong-Boulanger (15) won the girls 15-and-over 100 freestyle (57.51), and was second in the 100 backstroke (1:01.49) as well as the 200 backstroke (2:13.88). She was third in the 200 freestyle (2:05.25) and 200 IM (2:21.32).
Emily Meliah (14) was fourth in the girls 13/14 50 freestyle (27.72), third in the 100 butterfly (1:19.35), and sixth in the 100 freestyle (1:00.91). She completed her first 200-yard breaststroke in 3:00.15, placing fifth.
Cienna Lyon (11) in her first swim meet, placed 12th in the girls 11/12 100 freestyle (1:38.82).
Charlie Johnson (9) won the boys 9/10 50 freestyle (36.62), and was second in his 100 IM (1:40.00), 50 backstroke (40.56), and 50 butterfly (48.05).
Graham Johnson (15, and brother to Charlie), had lifetime best swims in his 100 freestyle (1:05.14), his 500 freestyle (6:24.92), 200 backstroke (2:40.17), 200 butterfly 2:50.07), and broke the 30-second mark in the 50 freestyle (28.73).
Gunnar Greene (9) improved his time in the 50 freestyle (1:01.35) and 50 backstroke (1:09.08).
Zach Juhnke (17) swam a lifetime best swim in the boys 15-and-over 100 freestyle (53.57), and 200 breaststroke (2:43.69), placing seventh in both.
Ahmir Luengas (12) completed his first 200 IM (in 2:59.11) and placed third in the boys 11/12 100 freestyle (1:09.66). He placed fourth in his 50 freestyle (31.51), was third in the 50 backstroke (40.17).
Madelyn Smith (11) placed second in the girls 11/12 200 butterfly (3:02.48), the 50 freestyle (30.29), and in the 200 freestyle (2:33.71). She was third in the 400 IM (5:42.97), and fifth in the 500 freestyle (6:31.31).
Walla Walla's 12-and-under mixed 200 medley relay of Camden Hamada (backstroke), Claire Chen (breaststroke), Violette Schindler (butterfly) and Ahmir Luengas (freestyle) won in 2:35.18.
Walla Walla's 13-and-over mixed 200 medley A relay of Noah Stillman (backstroke), Jesse Snyder (breaststroke), Sabine Wong-Boulanger (butterfly), and Emily Meliah (freestyle) placed first (1:53.51)
The WWSC's 13-and-over mixed 200 medley B relay of Zach Juhnke (backstroke), Gianna Goff (breaststroke), Hayes Hendley (butterfly) and Lindsay West (Freestyle) placed second behind their teammates (2:13.05).
Walla Walla's 12-and-under mixed 200 freestyle relay of Madelyn Smith, Camden Hamada, Ahmir Luengas and Violette Schindler placed first (2:12.96), the 13-and-over mixed 200 freestyle A relay of Eli Bona, Emily Meliah, Jesse Snyder and Sabine Wong-Boulanger placed first (1:45.71), and the 13-and-over mixed 200 freestyle B relay of Gianna Goff, Graham Johnson, Lindsay West and Noah Stillman, placed second (1:59.80).
For more information on WWSC, email Miller at coacherika@wwswim.org.
Walla Walla Swim Club next competes back in Moses Lake on Nov. 13-14, and is planning to travel to Clarkston/Lewiston to compete in December.
