Four swimmers from Walla Walla Swim Club qualified for and swam in the Washington Open meet Jan. 13-16 in Federal Way, Wash.
Alana Miller (age 16), Sabine Wong-Boulanger (15), Eli Bona (14) and Jesse Snyder (16) had season- and lifetime-best swims.
Miller posted season-best times in the 100 butterfly, 100 backstroke and 100 breaststroke.
Wong-Boulanger saw lifetime best swims in the 100 backstroke, 200 backstroke, 100 butterfly, and 50 freestyle.
Her 100 backstroke time of 59.37 was a sectionals qualifying time.
Her 100 backstroke and her 200 backstroke (2:10.37) were both zones qualifying swims earning her a trip to Clovis, Calif., this summer.
Bona swam zones qualifying swim in the 1,650 (mile) freestyle with a lifetime-best swim of 17:19.33. He also swam a personal best in the 200 free with a time of 1:52.70
Snyder posted a lifetime best swim in the 50 free (23.92), the 100 breaststroke (1:03.34), and the 200 breaststroke (2:22.36).
"I'm very happy with the way they swam over last weekend," WWSC coach Erika Miller said. "It's great to see them represent the team and their sport at a higher-level meet. I'm proud of all of them and the hard work they've put in."
Walla Walla Swim Club will next swim as a team in Moses Lake on Jan. 29-30.
Those interested in learning more, or supporting, the team should email Miller at coacherika@wwswim.org.
