FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Walla Walla Swim Club members finished a busy March of competitions at the Western Zones Short Course Yards Meet at the King County Aquatic Center from March 29-April 1.
Earlier in the month, Noah Stillman and Charlie Johnson swam at the Northwest Region Age Group Championships from March 16-19.
Johnson, age 10, swam close to his personal best in the 50 free in 32.82. He swam the 50 fly in 40.87, and had a big personal best time in the 50 backstroke (36.55).
Stillman (14) competed in the 100 backstroke (56.24), 50 freestyle (23.24), 100 freestyle (50.62), 200 Individual Medley (2:07.02), 200 backstroke (2:03.96) and 200 free (1:50.86).
His 50 freestyle sets a new WWSC team record, and he finished top 10 in the 100 back, 100 free and 100 backstroke.
Four WWSC swimmers headed to Federal Way for Western Zones Short Course Yards Meet last weekend, with Sabine Wong-Boulanger (17), Alana Miller (17), Jesse Snyder (17) and Eli Bona (15) competing against swimmers from more than 80 teams from Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah, Alaska, Colorado, New Mexico, California, Arizona and Hawaii.
"(They) had some great swims and were all able to post some best times," WWSC coach Erika Miller said. "The four also set new team records in both the mixed 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays."
Bona competed in the 500-yard freestyle (4:48.30), 200 freestyle (1:49.55), 100 butterfly (56.46), and 1,650-yard freestyle (16.23.62).
He finished 23rd in the 500 freestyle, putting WWSC on the scoreboard with two points. On Saturday evening, he added 26 more points with a fourth-place finish in the 1,650 freestyle.
Bona also swam the anchor (freestyle) leg of the Mixed Medley relay, and anchored the freestyle relay.
Alana Miller had a solid swim in the 100 butterfly (1:02.66) and 100 back (1:03.16), neither were best times for her.
She swam close to her personal best in the 50 freestyle (26.41) and a season's best time in the 100 freestyle (57.80). She swam a lifetime best time in the 100 breaststroke (1:20.35), and swam the butterfly leg of the 200 Medley relay and third on the 200 freestyle relay.
Snyder swam his 100 butterfly in 56.57, just off his best time. His 200 breaststroke time of 2:21.09 "was a solid swim for him," coach Miller said.
His 1:01.26 in the 100 breaststroke was a lifetime best swim for him, and he equaled his best time in the 50 freestyle with 23.08. He also swam the breaststroke leg of the medley relay, and led off the freestyle relay.
Wong-Boulanger swam just off her best time in the 200 backstroke (2:11.09) and her 200 free (2:02.60). She swam her 100 backstroke in 1:01.22, and 100 freestyle in 56.49, both just off her best time.
She swam her 50 free in 26.06, and had a lifetime best swim in her 200 IM (2:14.92) as well as swimming the backstroke leg of the Medley and second on the 200 freestyle relay.
"I'm so proud of our WWSC swimmers," Miller said. "It's very encouraging to see them qualifying for the bigger championship meets and getting to have the experience of swimming against swimmers from other parts of the country.
"We are taking April off from swim meets to focus on our swim-a-thon, and getting ready to start our long course season," she said. "I am excited to see what the next year brings for these swimmers and hope we will see more and more of our WWSC swimmers qualifying for championship meets."
For more information on WWSC, contact head coach Miller at email coacherika@wwswim.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.