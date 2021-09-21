MOSES LAKE — Walla Walla Swim Club took 23 swimmers to the Sprint Shootout meet here on Saturday, Sept. 18.
At the event, each swimmer competed in five events, and those times were compiled and the fastest cumulative times advanced to the Sprint Shootout.
The fastest eight swimmers in each age group competed, then the fastest four, ending with a title race between the final two swimmers.
Eight WWSC swimmers made the Shootout events: Molly Babbitt (age 13), Kate Kontos (10), Violette Schindler (10), Zach Maxwell (10), Claire Chen (9), Jesse Snyder (15), Madelyn Smith (11) and Noah Stillman (13).
Schindler, Chen and Maxwell advanced to the second round, with Schindler and Maxwell making it through to the finals.
Maxwell took home the silver medal for the boys 9/10 Shootout, and Schindler won gold for the girls 9/10 age group.
Schindler also won all five of her events prior to the Shootout finals, finishing the meet undefeated.
For WWSC swimmers Gunnar Greene, Emma Sears and Siobhan Ryle, this was their first meet.
Veteran WWSC swimmers saw impressive time drops in the first short-course yards meet they've had since early 2020.
Gianna Goff had best-time swims in all her events, including her 50 free (31.44) and her 100 Individual Medley (1:18.84).
Stillman posted an impressive 29.45 in the 50 backstroke, and 25.78 in the 50 free.
Eli Bona (13) swam his 50 free in 26.70 seconds, and his 100 IM in 1:07.11.
Luke Bona (17) had a personal best swim in his 100 IM (1:03.43).
Snyder saw an 11-second time drop in his 50 butterfly (26.38) and posted another personal best in his 50 free (24.37).
Smith had personal best swims in all her events, including her 100 IM (1:14.45).
Kaiya Witcher (12) also had 100% personal best swims, swimming to a 10th-place finish in the 50 breaststroke (47.02) and 50 freestyle (32.70).
Jerry Yao (14), also with 100% best time swims, saw a 13-second time drop in his 100 IM with 1:11.26, and a personal best 50 free with 28.09 seconds.
For swimmers, breaking the 30-second mark for the first time in the 50 freestyle or any other stroke is a major milestone.
WWSC swimmers achieving their first sub-30 swims in Moses Lake include Babbitt in the 50 free (27.63) and 50 butterfly (29.91); Emily Meliah in the 50 free (27.89); Yao in the 50 free (28.09); and Ellie Isenhower in the 50 free (29.79).
The Walla Walla Swim Club is planning to compete in Wenatchee in October.
Interested in joining Walla Walla Swim Club, or want more information? Email head coach Erika Miller at coacherika@wwswim.org.
