PULLMAN — Eight qualified Walla Walla Swim Club members traveled to Pullman to compete in the Cougar Aquatics Classic Senior Open meet held in Gibb Pool on the Washington State University Campus on Feb. 12-13.
While the meet was designed for qualified swimmers ages 13 and over, swimmers younger than 13 could compete if they met the 13/14-year-old qualifying time.
“I am so proud of these athletes,” WWSC coach Erika Miller said. “They held their own, and really worked hard to achieve new personal best times.
“The girls were amazing on the relays,” she said. “They had close races, and even chances where they were able to come from behind, dig in and get the win on a close race. It was a tough weekend of double sessions, morning races, followed by a break, the back for another session. These athletes handled the pressure well, and in true warrior spirit, stayed strong through the last event, even though they were tired.”
Walla Walla Swim Club’s Madelyn Smith (age 12) had several qualifying events and competed well at the meet, coach Erika Miller said.
Smith was joined by teammates Molly Babbitt (13), Gianna Goff (13), Hayes Hendley (14), Ellie Isenhower (13), Emily Meliah (14), Lani Nunez (14) and Noah Stillman (13).
Babbitt achieved a milestone swim in the 100-yard freestyle, breaking the minute mark with a 59.93. She also dropped time in her 100 butterfly with a time of 1:06.87, and in her 100 backstroke for a new time of 1:08.75.
Babbitt also swam on all four of WWSC’s girls relays, all of which finished with time improvements.
Goff swam best times in almost all her events, as well. She dropped more than 12 seconds from her previous time in the 500 freestyle for a new time of 6:36.57.
She bettered her time in the 50 butterfly, swimming it in 33.79 seconds. She also saw personal best times in the 100 backstroke (1:15.29), the 100 freestyle (1:07.24), the 50 backstroke (35.15), her 100 Individual Medley (1:18.62) and her 50 breaststroke (41.71).
Goff also swam on the girls 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.
Hendley swam a personal best time in the 100 butterfly (1:02.83), and also swam the 50 butterfly in 27.91 and 100 backstroke in 1:08.29.
His 100 freestyle swim was also a personal best of 57.16, and his 1:18.79 in the 100 breaststroke was a best time for him, as well.
Hendley also dropped more than 15 seconds in the 200 butterfly for a new time of 2:33.92.
Isenhower had best times in the 100 fly (1:09.23), 50 free (28.78) and in her 200 breaststroke event (2:59.21).
She also had a lifetime best swim in the 100 freestyle (1:01.99) and 100 breaststroke (1:24.07), 50 breaststroke (38.04) and 100 IM (1:10.58).
She was also part of the girls 400 Medley relay (butterfly leg) and the 400 freestyle relay, in which both relays saw a time improvement.
Meliah had lifetime best swims in the 200 backstroke (2:35.06), 50 free (27.04), 200 breaststroke (2:59.80), 100 backstroke (1:12.87), 100 freestyle (59.60), 100 breaststroke (1:22.56) and 50 breaststroke (37.21).
She also swam on all four WWSC girls relays.
“She pushed through some tough races to help her relay teams better their time and placement,” Miller said.
Nunez had several lifetime best swims, and dropped more than nine seconds in her 500 freestyle for a new time of 6:21.69.
She dropped time in the 50 free for a new time of 29.15, dropped more than five seconds in the 200 breaststroke (3:22.67), swam a new time in the 100 freestyle (1:03.39), and dropped more than three seconds in the 50 breaststroke (39.69).
Nunez finished off with a time drop in the 200 freestyle (2:21.99), and swam on the girls 400 medley (freestyle) and 400 freestyle relays.
Smith competed as one of the only 12 year olds at the meet, and the only one from WWSC able to compete with already having time standards for the next age group.
She swam lifetime bests in most of her events, dropping almost 11 seconds in her 200 backstroke (2:29.71), dropping time in the 50 butterfly (31.42), and more than five seconds off in her 200 IM (2:30.69).
She took more than 12 seconds off her best in the 400 IM (5:30.93), and had another personal best time in the 100 freestyle (1:03.36) and 200 freestyle (2:16.98).
Smith also swam on the girls 200 medley relay (backstroke) and 200 freestyle relays.
Stillman competed at or near his best times in the 50 free (25.06), and swam a new personal best time in the 100 backstroke (1:00.19).
He also swam a personal best time in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.01), and a best time in the 100 IM (1:03.48).
He had a close to best time in the 100 freestyle with 53.70. His 2:00.17 in the 200 freestyle was just shy of his best time and he raced well against older competitors, Miller said.
WWSC will send 18 swimmers to the Junior Championships in Moses Lake this weekend, and then our more experienced, qualified swimmers will head to the University of Idaho in Moscow, Idaho, on March 4-6 for Inland Empire Swimming Junior Olympics.
For more information on Walla Walla Swim Club, contact Miller at coacherika@wwswim.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.