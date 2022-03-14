MOSCOW, Idaho — Sixteen swimmers from Walla Walla Swim Club qualified for, and made the trip to, the University of Idaho in Moscow, Idaho for Inland Empire Swimming Junior Olympics March 4-6.
This three-day meet brought 15 teams with qualified swimmers from eastern Washington, eastern Oregon and western Idaho for a championship-level short course yards meet.
Walla Walla swimmers had a fantastic meet with lots of personal best times, season's bests and great racing, coach Erika Miller said.
"I'm so proud of our Walla Walla Swim Club swimmers," Miller said. "They have worked hard in practice, they've had some triumphs and some disappointments. They are super-busy kids and to see them make this much progress is so rewarding for the whole team.
"I'm proud of our WWSC team co-captains Alana Miller and Sabine Wong-Boulanger, who helped keep our younger swimmers engaged, praised great swims, and offered encouragement to those who may not have done as well as they hoped.
"It's great to see our younger swimmers stepping up to challenge the times set by our high-school-aged swimmers and our high-school-aged swimmers giving advice to those young swimmers on how to achieve it."
Molly Babbitt (age 13) posted lifetime best swims in all her events, including the 200 freestyle (2:12.45), 100 backstroke (1:07/71), and 200 backstroke (2:27.50).
She posted a best time in the 500 freestyle (6.11.34) and 100 freestyle (59.84).
Babbitt also swam on the girls 19-and-under 200 medley and 200 freestyle A relays.
Eli Bona (14) had personal lifetime best swims in the 200 IM (2:15.26) and 50 freestyle (25.84).
Bona placed third in the 200 freestyle (1:56.78), and won the boys 13/14 500 freestyle (5:08.56, a personal best) as well as the 1,650 freestyle (17.44.78).
He also swam the butterfly leg of the boys 19-and-under 200 medley B relay, which placed 10th, and swam on the boys 19U 200 freestyle A relay, which placed 10th.
Bona scored 26 individual points to team total.
Claire Chen (10) celebrated her 10th birthday weekend at the meet, swimming personal best times in almost all her events, including 1:34.93 in her 100 breaststroke (second place), and 2:49.41 in her 200 freestyle, good for sixth place.
She improved her time by almost six seconds in the 100-yard butterfly (1:33.02), and placed third in that event.
Chen also placed second in the 50 breaststroke (42.62), and swam to a fourth-place finish in the 100 Individual Medley with a best time of 1:28.04.
She scored 29 individual points toward WWSC's team point total.
Hayes Hendley (14) dropped more than three seconds on his 200 freestyle (2:05.85), and had a personal best swim in the 100 butterfly (1:02.06).
His 50 fly time of 26.85 seconds earned him a second-place finish in that event.
Hayes swam the butterfly leg of the boys 19U 200 medley relay, which placed ninth.
He scored seven individual points toward the team's point total.
Ellie Isenhower (13) posted best times in nearly all of her individual events, including a drop of more than four seconds in her 200 IM (2:29.10). She also had a personal best time in the 50 freestyle (28.31), 200 freestyle (2:11.84), 100 butterfly (1:08.25), 200 backstroke (2:30.10), 50 butterfly (31.26), and was so close to breaking the minute mark in the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:00.33.
Isenhower also swam on the girls 19U 200 medley and 200 freestyle B relays.
Charlie Johnson (9) swam a personal best time in the 50 backstroke (38.21), where he placed fourth, the 100 backstroke (1:22.87), where he placed second, the 200 freestyle (2:45.66, more than 26 seconds off his previous time) and a fifth-place finish.
He had a 14.5-second drop in his 100 freestyle with a 1:14.54, where he also placed fourth.
Johnson also swam on the boys 19U medley B relay, which placed 10th.
He scored 27 individual points toward the team's total.
Graham Johnson (15) had two qualified events, swimming a 26.44 in the 50 freestyle and a 5:47.80 in the 500 freestyle.
He also swam on the boys 19U 200 medley B relay, which placed 10th.
Zach Juhnke (17) had several lifetime best swims, including a 2;13.30 in his 200 IM.
He swam a 28.54 in the 50 backstroke, and swam his 50 freestyle in 23.34 seconds.
Juhnke swam 1:01.38 in his 100 backstroke, and had a good swim in the 200 freestyle (1:57.80).
He dropped more than 25 seconds from his previous time in the 200 backstroke for a new time of 2:14.99, and finished strong with a solid swim in the 100 freestyle (51.08).
Juhnke swam the freestyle leg of the boys 19U 200 medley A relay, and led off the boys 19U 200 freestyle relay.
Emily Meliah (14) started her meet off well with a 3.4-second improvement in her 200 IM (2:32.17), and had a big time drop in her 100 breaststroke with a new time of 1:19.59.
She swam 26.99 in her 50 freestyle, another personal best, and bettered her time in the 100 backstroke by more than 10 seconds with a 1:11.95.
Meliah dropped time in her 200 freestyle for a new time of 2:11.82, a 37.17-second swim in her 50 breaststroke, and swam a personal best time in her 100 freestyle with a 58.93.
She also swam the breaststroke leg of the girls 19U 200 medley A relay, and led off the girls 19U 200 freestyle A relay.
Alana Miller (16) swam a season's best time in her 200 IM (2:33.58), and made finals and a season's best time in the 200 fly with a 2:37.32.
Her 1:03.25 in the 100 freestyle was also a season's best time for her in that event.
Miller also swam the butterfly leg of the girls 19U B relay in 29.04 seconds, and swam second on the girls 19U 200 freestyle A relay.
Violette Schindler (10) had "a fantastic meet with some incredible time drops," coach Miller said. "She had some very close races, which were fun for all to watch."
Schindler dropped more than nine seconds from her 200 IM for a new time of 2:37.23, where she placed first.
She also placed first in the 100 breaststroke (1:24.03), the 100 butterfly (1:14.81), the 50 butterfly (32.02), and the 100 IM (1:16,75).
She had a third-place finish in the 50 freestyle (30.4), and second in the 200 free (2:26.47) and the 100 freestyle (1:09.48).
Schindler also swam the butterfly leg of the girls 19U 200 medley B relay, and the lead leg of the girls 200 freestyle B relay, bettered her 50 free time with a fast 30.05.
She scored 65 individual points and won five gold, two silver and a bronze medal, which were good enough for her to win the individual high-point award, winning the meet for her age group.
Madelyn Smith (12) swam to several personal best times in her events.
She was second in her 200 IM with a best time of 2:28.99, swam a best time in the 100 breaststroke (1:21.02), the 50 freestyle (28.43), the 100 backstroke (1:07.47), the 200 free (2:13.33), and the 100 butterfly (1:09.37).
She won the bronze medal for the 200 IM, 100 backstroke and 200 freestyle, and won the silver medal in the 100 butterfly.
Smith also swam the backstroke leg on the girls 19U 200 medley B relay, and anchored the girls 19U 200 freestyle relay with a 28.11 to bring the team home.
She scored 33 individual points toward the team's point total.
Jesse Snyder (16) swam 1:03.20 in his 100 breaststroke, 24.01 in his 50 freestyle, and 2:22.67 in his 200 breaststroke.
He swam a lifetime best swim in the 100 butterfly with a new time of 56.79, and also swam the breaststroke leg of the boys 19U 200 medley relay in 28.41 seconds, helping his team to a ninth-place finish.
Noah Stillman (13) swam a personal best time in the 200 IM (2:13.10), and improved his time in the 500 freestyle (5:21.53).
He finally achieved his long-time goal of breaking the minute mark in the 100 backstroke with a new time of 59.50, which placed him third.
He also had a third-place finish in the 200 backstroke (2:10.05), placed fourth in the 100 freestyle with a 52.87, and also swam a solid 400 IM (4:53.39) and 200 freestyle (2:02.45).
Stillman also swam the backstroke leg of the boys 19U 200 medley A relay, and the third leg of the boys 19 and under 200 freestyle relay, as he scored 25.5 individual points toward the team total points.
Sabine Wong-Boulanger (16) scored six individual points toward the team's total points.
She swam the backstroke leg of the girls 19U medley A relay in 29.45 seconds, placed sixth in the 100 back with a time of 1:00.45, and had a lifetime best swim in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:03.75.
She bettered her time in the 400 IM (5:03.75), and swam to an eighth-place finish in the 200 backstroke (2:12.27).
Wong-Boulanger had a lifetime best swim in the 100 freestyle with a 56.60-second swim, and a solid swim and eighth-place finish in the 1,650 freestyle in 20:42.18.
Jerry Yao (14) had attended the Junior Championships meet the weekend before the Junior Olympics meet, and achieved several Junior Olympic qualifying swims.
He bettered his time in the 200 IM (2:19.80), and in his 100 breaststroke (1:10.91), swam a best time in the 50 freestyle (25.64), and dropped time in his 400 IM (5:10.76).
Yao also swam the backstroke leg of the boys 19U 200 medley B relay, and swam 25.14 on his second leg of the boys 200 freestyle A relay.
His eighth-place finish in the 100 breaststroke earned him two individual points toward the team's total.
Walla Walla Swim Club next competes as a team at the Shamrock Shakeup in Spokane this weekend, March 18-20.
Also this weekend, WWSC swimmers Bona and Stillman, who qualified to swim in the Washington State Championship, will travel to Federal Way, Wash., to compete in that meet.
