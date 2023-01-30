FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Ten Walla Walla Swim Club swimmers qualified for the Washington Open meet here, and on Jan. 11, nine of them traveled to the competition held Jan. 12-15 at the King County Aquatic Center.
Molly Babbitt (age 14), Eli Bona (15), Hayes Hendley (15), Alana Miller (17), Madelyn Smith (13), Jesse Snyder (17), Noah Stillman (14), Sabine Wong-Boulanger (16) and Jerry Yao (15) joined more than 900 swimmers from 32 teams from Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Colorado, Nevada, and states to compete in one of the fastest pools in the Northwest.
Walla Walla swimmers performed well over the four-day meet, beginning with the 800 free relays.
The ladies' team of Wong-Boulanger, Miller, Smith and Babbitt bettered their entry time by almost six seconds to finish in 8:35.49.
The men's team of Bona, Snyder, Yao and Stillman bettered their entry time by over 14 seconds for a new time of 7:35.81, breaking a long-standing WWSC team record.
Walla Walla's men's team went on to break two more club relay records over the course of the weekend.
The new 200 free relay team record was set by Stillman, Yao, Hendley and Snyder, and the new 400 free relay record was set by Yao, Bona, Snyder and Stillman.
The men's 200-yard Medley relay of Stillman, Snyder, Hendley and Yao bettered their time by more than two seconds (1:46.35).
The ladies' relays narrowly missed team records, but swam very well against their competition, WWSC coach Erika Miller said.
The women's 200 free relay of Miller, Babbitt, Smith and Wong-Boulanger bettered their time by more than two seconds (1:46.22)
The 400 Medley relay of Wong-Boulanger, Babbitt, Miller and Smith swam a new best time of 4:20.69, the 200 Medley relay of Wong-Boulanger, Babbitt, Miller and Madelyn Smith bettered their time by more than two seconds at 1:59.72, and they finished off the weekend with their 400 free relay, improving their entry time by over a second in 3:55.60.
Babbitt swam best times in all her individual events, including the 50 freestyle (26.75), 100 butterfly (1:04.30) and 100 backstroke (1:05.75).
Bona dropped almost four seconds in his 1,000 freestyle (10:05.96), more than five seconds in his 200 backstroke (2:03.43), over two seconds in his 100 butterfly (57.11), over a second in his 100 freestyle (52.32) and over four seconds in his 1,650 freestyle (16.40.81), which was good enough for fifth place overall. He swam close to a best time in the 500 freestyle (4:54.87) and 100 backstroke (59.35).
Hendley swam a best time in the 50 freestyle (24.56), 100 butterfly (58.80), and 100 freestyle (53.51).
Miller bettered her time in the 50 breaststroke (36.95), 50 backstroke (28.80) and swam a best time in her 50 freestyle (26.44), and her 27.2-second swim on the 50 fly of the 200 Medley relay helped her team pass a close competitor and win their heat.
Smith had personal best times in her 200 Individual Medley (2:23.29), 100 butterfly (1:06.01) and 100 backstroke (1:03.47). Her 2:07 leg of the 800 free relay helped her team finish second in their heat against tough competition, and it was a best time for her, as well.
Snyder swam a best time in his 50 free (23.08), 100 butterfly (56.06), 100 breaststroke (1:02.22), dropped over three seconds in his 200 breaststroke (2:19.03) and bettered his 100 freestyle time (52.65). He also swam a personal best 200 freestyle on his leg of the 800 free relay, where he broke the two-minute mark for the first time with a 1:56.70 second leg of the relay.
Stillman swam a blistering 1:50.97 anchor leg of the 800 free relay, and dipped below the 50-second mark anchoring the 400 free relay in 49.55 seconds. Individually, he bettered his time in the 200 backstroke, swimming to a new WWSC team record in 2:02.46. He also had best times in his 50 freestyle (23.96), 50 backstroke (27.10), 200 freestyle (1:50.67), 100 backstroke (57.27) and 100 freestyle (50.20).
Wong-Boulanger swam a personal best 200 freestyle leading off the 800 free relay in 2:03.08), then bettered that time the final day of the meet swimming her individual 200 freestyle in 2:02.44. She also dropped more than four seconds in her 200 IM (2:16.83), swam a personal best in her 200 backstroke (2:10.21), 50 free (25.82), 100 butterfly (1:02.42), and 100 freestyle (56.03). She also set a WWSC team record in the 50 backstroke (28.40).
Yao saw a big time drop on his third leg of the 800 free relay, swimming his 200 free leg in 1:54.70. He dropped over five seconds in his 200 IM (2:10.03), and bettered his time in the 50 free (23.74), 100 breaststroke (1:07.09) and 100 freestyle (51.60). He showed some consistency with the 100 freestyle leadoff leg of the 400 free relay in 51.68 seconds.
"Our WWSC swimmers look forward to this meet every year," coach Miller said. "It is a team travel meet for those who qualify and, while an exhausting, busy weekend of long days and many swims, these swimmers pulled together and made this a true team effort. They celebrated each others' successes and supported each other all weekend.
"As a result of their team work, WWSC's nine swimmers were able to score enough points to be 22nd out of the 32 teams," she said. "I am so proud of them and how well they handled the pressure of a large, fast meet. They truly were amazing.
While the Washington Open swimmers rested after their meet, other WWSC swimmers prepared to compete against 10 other teams at the Winter Open meet in Moses Lake held Jan. 28-29.
Walla Walla swimmers swam very well, with many swimmers putting up new best times in their events, coach Miller said.
Ocean Clark (10) had best times in 100% of her races. She dropped more than five seconds in her 100 breaststroke (1:46.96), over 10 seconds in her 100 freestyle (1:25.28), over three seconds in her 50 butterfly (44.70), over 40 seconds in her 100 backstroke (1:36.53), and more than six seconds in her 100 IM (1:36.83). She swam a 38.73-second 50 freestyle, 44.56-second 50 backstroke, and a 49.99-second 50 breaststroke.
Camden Hamada (11) dropped time in almost all his events, including over 16 seconds in his 200 IM (2:54.52), swam best times in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:42.89), 100 freestyle (1:12.36), 50 butterfly (34.96), and close to his best time in the 100 backstroke (1:26.02).
Ahmir Luengas (14) dropped more than 40 seconds in his 200 IM (2:18.23), and over 21 seconds in his 400 IM (4:54.40). He also swam best times in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.20), 100 backstroke (1:08.92), 500 freestyle (5:49.92) and 100 butterfly (1:10.36).
Cienna Lyon (12) swam her 200 IM in 3:11.37, and had best time in the 100 breaststroke (1:43.93), 100 freestyle (1:15.04), 100 backstroke (1:24.68), 100 IM (1:30.74), 50 backstroke (38.62), 50 freestyle (33.51) and 200 freestyle (2:43.29). She swam the third leg of the girls 11/12 200 freestyle relay, which placed first.
Zach Maxwell (10) had some lifetime best swims as well, including his 100 breaststroke (1:37.62), 100 freestyle (1:12.50), 100 backstroke (1:23.57), 100 IM (1:21.96), 50 backstroke (38.03), 50 freestyle (33.39), 50 breaststroke (45.84) and 200 freestyle 2:29.74. He won the 50 breaststroke and the 200 freestyle.
Violette Schindler (11) completed the meet undefeated in all events, both individual and relay. In addition to winning all her events, she also had personal best times in 100% of her individual events, including her leadoff leg of the 200 free relay. She swam her 200 IM in 2:29.74, her 100 breaststroke in 1:18.16, 100 freestyle in 1:03.83, 50 butterfly in 30.57, 100 backstroke in 1:13.02, 100 IM in 1:10.41, 50 freestyle in 28.60, 100 butterfly in 1:09.91, 50 breaststroke in 36.35, and 200 freestyle in 2:17.49.
Emerson Thayne (14) swam well in his 50 freestyle (32.31), 200 breaststroke (3:42.47) and 200 freestyle 2:53.87.
Olivia Thayne (12) swam her 50 backstroke in 41.89, her 50 free in 33.18, 50 breaststroke in 45.72, and 200 freestyle in 2:45.16. She anchored the girls 200 freestyle relay in 32.70 seconds, which helped her relay to a first-place finish.
Lindsay West (15) saw some personal best times during the meet, as well. She swam her 200 IM in 2:56.01, 100 free in 1:09.38, 200 butterfly in 3:09.61, 500 free in 6:41.26, and 200 breaststroke in 3:35.14.
Millie Zanes (11) swam a best time in her 200 IM, dropping more than 31 seconds for a new time of 2:53.74. She dropped over 20 seconds in her 100 breaststroke (1:36.24), swam a best time in the 100 IM (1:19.65) and 100 butterfly (1:30.28). She also swam the second leg of the girls 200 free relay in 34.11 seconds, helping her team to a first place in that event.
"We are so proud of our WWSC team," coach Miller said. "They work so hard in practice, and it is so rewarding to see that hard work pay off at swim meets. We are looking forward to seeing more amazing things from these athletes as our season progresses."
Walla Walla has two meets coming up in February. Junior Champs for younger swimmers will be held in Pullman on Feb. 18-19, and qualified age 13-and-over swimmers will head to the Washington State University pool in Pullman the weekend before to compete in the Cougar Classic meet.
March will see the team heading to Inland Empire Swimming Championships in Moscow, Idaho.
For more information on Walla Walla Swim Club, contact head coach Erika Miller at coacherika@wwswim.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.