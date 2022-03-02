MOSES LAKE — Walla Walla Swim Club competed in Inland Empire Swimming’s Junior Championships here Feb. 25-27.
Walla Walla assistant coach Raquel Janes accompanied the 15 WWSC swimmers to the meet.
Cora Asmus (age 10) had her first swim meet, completing the 50-yard freestyle in 46.40.
She also swam the 100 backstroke in 2:13.66, her 50 backstroke in 54.69, and her 100 freestyle in 1:49.82, and was also part of the 200 free relay, which placed eighth.
Quincy Boggs (13), swam 35.38 in her 50 freestyle, 1:38.04 in the 100 breaststroke, and 2:52.74 in the 200 freestyle. She also swam the butterfly leg of the girls 400 medley relay, which placed fourth.
Claire Chen (9) improved her times in almost all her individual events. She dropped more than 13 seconds in the 200 freestyle (2:51.05), swam her 50 freestyle in 38.27, and dropped two seconds in her 100 backstroke (1:32.36).
Chen took 2.6 seconds off her 100 freestyle (1:22.25), and more than two seconds off her 100 IM (1:29.01), while also swimming the breaststroke leg of the girls 400 medley relay, which placed fourth.
She scored 23 points for the WWSC team.
Ocean Clark (9) dropped almost seven seconds off her 50 freestyle time for a new time of 48.49.
She bettered her time in the 50 breaststroke by more than 12 seconds (1:00.37), dropped almost eight seconds off her 50 backstroke (50.81), and dropped more than two seconds from her 50 butterfly (1:00.07).
Kaylee DeBolt (10) competed in her first meet, as well, swimming the 50 freestyle in 44.93 seconds. She posted a 49.35 in her 50 backstroke, and swam the third leg of the girls 200 freestyle relay, which placed eighth.
Gianna Goff (13) dropped time in almost all her events.
She improved her 200 IM time by almost a second (2:49.24), swam 1:28.13 in her 100 breaststroke, and 2:34.57 in her 200 freestyle.
Goff dropped more than a second in her 100 freestyle (1:05.54), and swam 3:05.55 in her 200 breaststroke, which was also a lifetime best time for her by almost five seconds.
She also scored nine points for team WWSC.
Gunnar Greene (10) dropped more than two seconds in his 50 freestyle (51.92), and completed the 100 backstroke race in 2:37.74.
He dropped more than 11 seconds off his best time in the 100 freestyle for a new time of 1:46.99.
Greene also scored one point for team WWSC with his eighth-place finish in the 100 freestyle.
Camden Hamada (10) swam to fourth place in the 200 IM with a time of 3:15.69.
He swam 3:02.61 in the 200 freestyle for a fifth-place finish, and dropped more than five seconds from his 50 breaststroke for a new time of 56.75.
Hamada also placed fifth in the 100 freestyle (1:29.29), and a second-place finish in the 50 butterfly (43.61), fourth in the 100 IM (1:37.13), and scored 28 points for WWSC.
Mason James (11) scored five points for team WWSC with several top-eight finishes.
He placed sixth in the 200 freestyle, dropping more than 13 seconds off his previous time, making finals in that event, and he came back to drop another two seconds for a final time of 2:42.50.
James placed seventh in the 100 freestyle with 1:13.16. He also improved his time in the 50 freestyle (33.81) and his 50 yard breaststroke (46.76).
He helped the boys 400 free relay to a fifth-place finish.
Sara James (9) dropped almost 10 seconds off her 50 freestyle, swimming a 58.29.
She dropped time in her 50 backstroke (1:07.81), 100 freestyle (2:06.09), and also dropped almost 25 seconds from her 100 breaststroke (2:16.71). Sara also anchored the girls 200 free relay, which placed eighth.
Ahmir Luengas (13), dropped more than 32 seconds in his 500 freestyle for a new time of 6:03.26.
He also dropped time on his 50 freestyle, making finals with his 27.40-second swim.
Luengas also dropped eight seconds off his best 100 breaststroke time (1:20.61), and made finals, where he dropped almost another second for a final time of 1:19.41.
He dropped more than a second on his 200 freestyle (2:21.79), more than a second on his 100 freestyle (1:03.16), and also swam to a fourth-place finish in the 200 breaststroke.
Luengas scored 13 points for team WWSC.
Cienna Lyon (11) took more than three seconds off her best time in the 50 freestyle (41.47), and almost four seconds off her best time in the 50 backstroke (47.81).
She dropped more than nine seconds from her 100 freestyle (1:29.78), and swam the leadoff leg of the girls 200 free relay, which placed eighth.
Kaiya Witcher (12) dropped time in her 50 freestyle for a new time of 31.57.
She had a lifetime best swim in the 100 butterfly, dropping more than six seconds for a time of 1:30.40, and also dropped time in her 100 backstroke (1:27.69).
Witcher scored one point for team WWSC with an eighth-place finish in the 50 freestyle.
Jerry Yao (14) swam to the high-point award for the boys 13/14 age group.
He placed first in the 400 IM, dropping more than a minute for a time of 5:12.87, and also won the 500 freestyle dropping 1:49 for a new time of 5:57.28.
Yao placed first in the 100 breaststroke, dropping more than eight seconds for a time of 1:12.11, won the 200 freestyle with a time drop of more than 15 seconds (2:06.00), and placed second in the 100 backstroke with another lifetime best swim of 1:04.22.
He swam to another first place in the 100 freestyle with more than 11 seconds off his best time in a new time of 55.72 seconds, and finished his meet placing fifth in the 100 fly with another best time of 1:10.84.
Yao scored 52 points for team WWSC, and anchored the boys 400 freestyle relay, which placed fourth.
Jerry Yao and Claire Chen qualified in several events for the Inland Empire Junior Olympics, which will take place at the University of Idaho in Moscow, Idaho this weekend, March 4-6.
For more information on Walla Walla Swim Club, contact head coach Erika Miller at coacherika@wwswim.org.
