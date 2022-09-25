MOSES LAKE — Walla Walla Swim Club members kicked off the 2022-23 season at the annual "Sprint Shootout" meet in Moses Lake.
The 13-and-over age groups get a chance to race the 50s of each stroke and the 100 Individual Medley, something they don't always get the chance to in normal competition, WWSC coach Erika Miller said.
The regular meet concludes with "silly relays," where 10-and-under swimmers raced with kickboards and 11-and-over swimmers had a T-shirt relay.
"It's not unusual for the high-school aged swimmers to 'collaborate' with their friends on opposing teams to have fun with this 'free for all' relay," Miller said. "Walla Walla swimmers Jesse Snyder, Alana Miller, Eli Bona and Jerry Yao connected with their friends from the team in Moses Lake to put on a hilarious show of belly flops, crazy strokes, swimming the length together, waiting for each other, and other shenanigans as they worked through the swimmers in their relays.
"Trading caps, it was hard to tell whose swimmers belonged where," she said. "It was a fun way to kick off the season, as officials, coaches and other swimmers enjoyed the fun."
There was some serious swimming, as well, as the 12-and-under swimmers tried to drop some time in the shorter events.
Once swimmers turn 13, the 50 freestyle remains in their normal "meet make-up," while the 50s of other strokes, and the 100 IM only come around "rarely," Miller said .
Walla Walla team captain Alana Miller (age 17) set new girls 15-and-over WWSC team records in the 50 butterfly (27.64), the 50 backstroke (28.72), 50 breaststroke (35.87) and 100 IM (1:06.24).
She was first in the 50 fly and 50 back, and third in the 100 IM. Her 50 freestyle time of 26.68 was a personal best, as well, as she scored 21 individual points toward team total.
Team captain Snyder (17) also set new boys 15-and-over WWSC team records in the 50 butterfly (26.02), 50 back (29.14) and 50 breaststroke (30.19).
He swam personal best times in the 50 fly, 50 backstroke, 50 breaststroke and was close to a best time in the 100 IM (1:03.52) and 50 free (24.45), as he scored seven points toward team total.
Hayes Hendley (14) set a new team record in the 50 butterfly (26.59), 50 breaststroke (33.52) and 100 IM (1:03.94), and also had personal best swims in the 50 backstroke (32.31) and 50 freestyle (25.29) as he scored 15 individual points for the team.
Eli Bona (14) set a new team record in the 50 backstroke (29.18), and had personal best times in the 50 butterfly ((27.17) and 50 breaststroke (35.68), and he swam close to a personal best in the 50 free (26.2) and had a personal best in the 100 IM (1:04.13) as he scored nine individual points.
Jerry Yao (15) swam personal best times in all his events: 50 butterfly (28.37), 50 back (30.07), 50 breaststroke (32.21), 50 freestyle (25.37), and he set a boys 15-and-over WWSC team record in the 100 IM (1:03.15).
Graham Johnson (16) had personal best times in almost all his events. He dropped more than 13 seconds in the 50 fly (29.73), breaking the 30-second mark.
He swam 32.79 in his 50 backstroke, a personal best of more than two seconds, and 37.00 in the 50 breaststroke, a time drop of almost 12 seconds, and dropped almost 19 seconds in his 100 IM for a new time of 1:10.97.
Lindsay West (15) dropped more than five seconds in her 50 butterfly (38.63), swam a new personal best time in the 50 backstroke (39.27), and 50 breaststroke (45.37). She took almost eight seconds off her 100 IM time with a new time of 1:25.64.
Ahmir Luengas (13) "was happy for the chance to swim the 50s and 100 IM, and he had great success in his races!" coach Miller said.
He dropped more than six seconds in his 50 butterfly (30.80), more than seven seconds in the 50 backstroke (31.23), almost seven seconds in the 50 breaststroke (36.08), and a new personal best in the 50 free by over a second (25.85). He finished off with the 100 IM, dropping more than 10 seconds in 1:08.68.
Lucy Anderton (12) swam personal bests in all her events. She dropped more than six seconds in the 50 butterfly (39.15), four seconds in the 50 backstroke (38.31), five seconds in the 50 breaststroke (45.66), four seconds in the 50 freestyle (33.55), and more than 10 seconds in her 100 IM (1:23.32).
Claire Chen (10) had personal best times in several of her races, including her 50 butterfly (43.10), 50 backstroke (42.84), and she won the 50 breaststroke with a best time of 41.94, and placed fourth in the 100 IM (1:29.30) as she also scored 10 individual points toward Walla Walla's team total.
Ocean Clark (10) swam personal best times in her 50 backstroke (48.88), 50 breaststroke (58.23), dropped more than two seconds in her 50 freestyle (44.00), and almost eight seconds in her 100 IM (1:51.35).
Camden Hamada (10) "had a great meet!" Miller said.
Hamada won the 50 butterfly with a personal best time of 38.74, and also swam personal best times in the 50 backstroke (40.27), 50 breaststroke (52.65), 50 freestyle (35.68) and dropped more than 10 seconds in his 100 IM (1:27.07), and scored 18 individual points toward the team total.
He was also the only WWSC swimmer to make it through to the final round of the shootout, where he placed second.
Charlie Johnson (10) had personal best swims in almost all his individual events. He dropped more than four seconds in his 50 butterfly (41.79), won the 50 backstroke (38.85), dropped more than 13 seconds in his 50 breaststroke (52.53), and finished with close to his best time in the 50 free (34.76), and 100 IM (1:30.13).
He also qualified for the shootout making it through to the second round.
Siobhan Ryle (11) dropped more than two seconds in the 50 butterfly (51.73), swam the 50 backstroke in (43.82), and dropped time in the 50 free (36.87) and dropped more than nine seconds in the 100 IM (1:39.64).
Violette Schindler (11) swam her 50 butterfly in 32.11, close to her best time. She dropped more than two seconds in her 50 backstroke (35.86), more than two seconds in her 50 breaststroke (38.01), and swam her 50 freestyle in 31.14, and 100 IM in 1:17.19 as she scored six individual points toward WWSC team points and qualified for the shootout portion of the meet.
Madelyn Smith (12) swam her 50 fly in 30.80, and her 50 backstroke in 33.20, both close to her best time in those events.
She dropped over a second in her 50 breaststroke (38.00), and placed third in the 50 freestyle (29.05), and third in the 100 IM (1:12.33), while also qualifying for the shootout portion at the end of the meet and scored 17.5 points for team Walla Walla.
Millie Zanes (11) "had a fantastic meet, dropping time in 100% of her individual events," Miller said.
She dropped more than five seconds in her 50 butterfly (37.35), four seconds in her 50 backstroke (38.35), four seconds in her 50 breaststroke (46.92), and almost two seconds in her 50 freestyle (33.39). She finished off with another four-second time drop in her 100 IM (1:26.10).
The meet ended with a shootout, where the top eight, top four, then top two swimmers raced for the top spot.
Alana Miller (17), Eli Bona (14), Hayes Hendley (14), Camden Hamada (10), Violette Schindler (11), Madelyn Smith (12), Claire Chen (10) and Charlie Johnson (10) qualified for the shootout.
Hamada advanced to the finals where he took second place.
"It was great to see good racing, team records and best times early in the season," coach Miller said. "The swimmers had so much fun not only with their individual events, but with the relays and shootout portions of the meet. It's a little different than the normal meet format and the energy on deck was incredible. Swimmers from the eight different teams represented were laughing, joking with friends from other teams, and racing fast. We were reminded why it is always one of our favorite swim meets!"
The Walla Walla High girls' season is in mid-swing and both Wa-Hi team captains Alana Miller and Audra Zanes are also WWSC swimmers.
Walla Walla Swim Club members Lindsay West, Jaden Olson, Emily Meliah, Ellie Isenhower, Tess Bottoms, Anna-Sofia Foster, Viva Berkey and Quincy Boggs are also competing for the Blue Devils.
For more information on Walla Walla Swim Club, contact head coach Erika Miller at emiller@wwswim.org.
