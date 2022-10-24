LA GRANDE — The Walla Walla Swim Club finished third at the Spooktacular Swim Meet here on Oct. 22-23.
High points winners Violette Schindler, Claire Chen and Eli Bona led WWSC to the finish.
Twenty-one Walla Walla swimmers competed against swimmers from La Grande, Boise, Tri-Cities, Sun Valley, Ore., and Yakima.
Swimming against larger teams, WWSC athletes posted some very fast times, coach Erika Miller said, and many had lifetime best swims.
Walla Walla's boys came in second overall, and the WWSC girls were fourth with several swimmers qualifying, or adding to existing qualifying times, for the Washington Open meet in January 2023 in Federal Way, Wash.
Swimming in her first meet, new WWSC team member Yasmeen Abdulwahid (age 9) pushed through some "first meet" nerves and had great swims, Miller said.
She swam the 100 freestyle in 2:05.36, 50 fly in 1:38.87, and 50 free in 53.44.
Abdulwahid also swam the freestyle leg of the 10-and-under 100 medley relay, and the second leg of the 10U 100 freestyle relay, both of which placed second.
"Coach Raquel and I are so proud of Yasmeen and very impressed with her ability to push through her initial nervousness and really go for the win on her races," Miller said. "She's truly amazing to watch! Yasmeen scored 16 points toward WWSC team total."
Lucy Anderton (12) dropped time in all her events and posted a first swim in the 500 freestyle.
Anderton dropped more than six seconds in her 100 freestyle (1:14.33), 10 seconds in the 100 backstroke (1:23.68), almost five seconds in her 50 free (33.69), and more than five seconds in the 200 freestyle (2:43.67).
She swam personal bests also in the 50 backstroke (38.47) and dropped more than 12 seconds in her 100 breaststroke (1:35.79) and swam her first 500 freestyle in competition in a time of 7:14.39.
Anderton also swam on the girls 200 yard medley relay (backstroke), which came in second, and anchored the winning girls 200 freestyle relay, as she scored 94 individual points toward WWSC's team total.
"Lucy is a 'work horse' in practice," Miller said. "She has great focus and gets through each set with determination. I'm so happy to see her hard work pay off with some great swims!"
Cora Asmus (11) saw some significant time drops in her events, as she dropped over 25 seconds in her 100 freestyle (1:24.57), over 10 seconds in her 50 breaststroke (50.45), almost 30 seconds in her 100 backstroke (1:44.41), over two seconds in her 50 backstroke (49.50) and over three seconds in her 50 yard freestyle (42.32).
Asmus also swam the 200 freestyle for the first time, posting a 3:10.49, and anchored WWSC's girls 12U 200 yard freestyle B relay which placed fourth as she scored three individual points toward WWSC's team total.
Eli Bona (14) had several lifetime best swims. His first came in the 100 freestyle, where he dropped almost two seconds for a new time of 53.73 adding that event to his growing Washington Open repertoire, Miller said.
His 2:08.94 in the 200 backstroke was another lifetime best for him. He dropped over four seconds in his 100 butterfly (1:00.17), and broke the minute mark in the 100 backstroke with a new lifetime best swim of 59.28. He also had a personal best in the 50 freestyle (25.10), and swam his first 400 yard IM in 4:38.50. Bona was part of the winning boys 13-and-over 200 freestyle relay (1:40.00).
He won the boys 13/14 200 backstroke, 100 butterfly, 500 freestyle, 200 freestyle and 400 IM, and he was second to his WWSC teammate Noah Stillman in the 100 backstroke, and 100 freestyle as he scored 149 individual points for WWSC, earning the boys 13/14 high-point award.
Claire Chen (10) swam with determination to try for the girls 9/10 high-point award. She started her quest dropping almost four seconds in her 100 freestyle (1:18.44), and she continued to see time drops in her other events with lifetime best swims in the 50 breaststroke (41.41), 100 backstroke (1:32.09) 100 IM (1:25.94), 50 backstroke (42.17), 50 freestyle (35.36), 100 breaststroke (1:30.72) and 200 IM (3:00.83).
Chen won the 50 and 100 breaststroke, the 100 and 200 IM, and was second in the 50 freestyle, third in the 100 backstroke, and fourth in the 50 backstroke and 100 free.
She also swam breaststroke on the girls 12U 200 medley relay which placed second, and swam the second leg of the girls 12U 200 freestyle relay, which placed first.
Chen achieved her goal of winning the high-point award with 143 individual points, beating the La Grande swimmer by just one point.
Ocean Clark (10) saw many of her personal best times fall this weekend. She dropped almost 11 seconds in her 100 freestyle (1:36.92), had a lifetime best swim in the 50 breaststroke (57.21), the 100 IM (1:48.76), 50 free (43.21).
She dropped over 10 seconds in the 50 butterfly (49.41) and over 15 seconds in her 200 IM (3:56.41). Clark also swam the breaststroke on the boys/girls mixed 10-and-under 100 medley relay, which placed second. and she swam the third leg of the boys/girls mixed 100 freestyle relay which placed first. She scored 99 individual points toward WWSC's team total.
Kaylee DeBolt (11) saw some of her best times fall, as well. She dropped over 12 seconds in the 100 freestyle (1:31.27), over three seconds in the 50 backstroke (46.06), and had a best swim in the 50 freestyle (44.46).
DeBolt also posted first times in several events, including the 50 breaststroke (1:01.23), 50 butterfly (55.07), and 200 freestyle (3:16.45). She also swam the leadoff leg of the girls 12U 200 freestyle relay, which placed fourth, as she scored one individual point toward WWSC team total.
Camden Hamada (10) started his meet by dropping more than five seconds in his 100 freestyle (1:18.58), over a second in his 50 freestyle (34.26), and over three seconds in his 200 IM (3:12.31), which he won. He won the 100 butterfly (1:27.02), and was second in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke (1:55.70).
Hamada swam the butterfly leg of the boys/girls mixed 100 medley relay and anchored the boys/girls mixed 200 freestyle relay, both of which placed second as he scored 121 individual points toward the WWSC team total.
Hayes Hendley (14) had 100% lifetime best swims in all events and posted a first swim in the 500 freestyle. He dropped almost three seconds in the 100 freestyle (54.30), almost broke the minute mark in the 100 butterfly (1:00.66), dropped over eight seconds in his 200 IM (2:19.78), over our seconds in the 200 free (2:01.28), over five seconds off in the 200 butterfly (2:28.91)), best time in the 50 freestyle (24.66), and over 14 seconds off in the 400 IM (5:07.93).
Hendley posted a first time in the 500 freestyle with a respectable 5:42.46, swam the butterfly leg of the boys 13-and-over 200 medley A relay and the third leg of the 13-and-over boys 200 freestyle relay, both of which placed first.
His 100 freestyle time qualified him for the Washington Open meet in Federal WayA In January, and scored 82 individual points toward WWSC's team points.
Sara James (9) dropped over seven seconds in her 50 backstroke 1:00.03. She dropped over six seconds in her 50 freestyle (51.60) and swam the second leg of the girls 12U 200 freestyle B relay, which placed fourth.
James scored 13 individual points toward WWSC's team total.
"Sara has been working so hard in practice and it's very nice to see her work paying off with time drops and improved strokes!" Miller said.
Charlie Johnson (10) had a lifetime best swim in the 100 freestyle (1:13.05), 100 backstroke (1:20.96), and 200 freestyle (2:39.48).
Johnson also won the 50 and 100 backstroke events and the 50 freestyle. He was second in the 200 freestyle, 100 freestyle, 50 and 100 butterfly, and also swam the backstroke leg of the boys/girls mixed 100 medley relay, and was the lead off swimmer for the boys/girls mixed 100 freestyle relay, both of which placed second, as he scored 142 individual points toward WWSC's team total.
Graham Johnson (16) had lifetime best swims in almost all his individual events, and dropped almost three seconds in his 100 freestyle (56.99), over six seconds in his 100 butterfly (1:04.99), almost 10 seconds in his 200 IM (2:23.42), over six seconds in his 200 freestyle (2:06.75), almost our seconds off in the 100 backstroke (1:07.02), almost a second off his 50 freestyle (25.33) and saw a big time drop of over 20 seconds in his 400 IM (5:05.89) where he was third. He also scored 43 individual points toward team WWSC's team total.
Ahmir Luengas (13) had some very big time drops, and posted solid first-time swims, as he dropped over five seconds in his 100 freestyle (56.39), over three seconds in his 100 breaststroke,(1:14.70), and over 13 seconds in his 100 butterfly (1:11.86).
He dropped almost six seconds in his 500 freestyle (5:56.61), and over 12 seconds in his 200 freestyle (2:09.69), almost a second in his 50 free (25.04), over six seconds in the 200 breaststroke (2:46.11) and posted a first time in the 400 IM (5:16.05).
"Ahmir recently moved up to our top practice group, where he is in the lanes with the fastest and older boys on the team," Miller said. "He's done very well with the move, and it definitely showed in his racing this weekend. I think we'll continue to see his times come down at a steady pace for a bit."
He scored 110 individual points toward WWSC's team total.
Cienna Lyon (12) started her meet by dropping over 13 seconds in her 100 freestyle (1:16.46), almost eight seconds in her 50 backstroke (39.95), seven seconds in the 50 freestyle (34.47), and over 27 seconds in the 100 breaststroke (1:50.27).
She posted first times in the 50 breaststroke (51.34), 100 backstroke (1:33.16), 50 butterfly (43.40), and 200 freestyle (2:56.64), and swam the freestyle leg of the girls 12U 200 medley A relay, which placed second, and swam the third leg of the girls 12U 200 freestyle B relay which placed fourth and scored 30 individual points toward WWSC's team total.
Violette Schindler (11) dropped over three seconds in her 100 freestyle (1:05.71), had a lifetime best swim in the 50 butterfly (31.95), dropped over a second in her 100 butterfly (1:13.12), had another lifetime best swim in the 100 breaststroke (1:22.84), and swam both the 500 freestyle (6:47.32) and the 400 IM (5:44.41) for the first time.
She won the 50 and 100 breaststroke, 50 and 100 butterfly, 400 IM, and was second in the 100 freestyle, and third in the 50 and 500 freestyle, and also swam the butterfly leg of the girls 12U 200 medley A relay which placed second. and the leadoff leg of the winning girls 12U 200 freestyle A relay with a best 50 free time of 29.78.
She scored 149 individual points, earning the girls 11/12 high-point award.
Jesse Snyder (17) posted a season's best time in the 100 freestyle (53.27), swam his 100 breaststroke in 1:06.01, 100 butterfly in 59.25, and 200 IM in 2:19.54. He swam well in the 200 freestyle (2:03.92) and was fourth in the 50 freestyle (24.28), and second in the 200 breaststroke (2:29.23).
Snyder posted a first-time swim in the 400 IM with a solid 5:14.69, good enough for fifth place, and swam the breaststroke leg of the boys 13-and-over 200 medley A relay and anchored the boys 13-and-over 200 Freestyle A relay, both of which were first.
He scored 103 points toward WWSC's team total.
Noah Stillman (14) started off his meet with a time drop in his 100 freestyle (52.35), and followed that with almost a three-second drop in his 100 butterfly (1:03.08), and over a second off in his 200 IM (2:11.95). He achieved another time drop in the 200 freestyle (1:57.95), and another best time in the 100 backstroke (59.03).
He swam another best time in the 50 freestyle (24.06), and dropped over 10 seconds in his 400 IM (4:42.69).
Stillman swam the backstroke leg of the boys 13-and-over 200 Medley A relay, and the leadoff leg of the boys 13-and-over 200 freestyle A relay, both which were first. He won the 100 backstroke, and 50 and 100 freestyle, and was only outtouched by his teammate Eli Bona in the 200 IM, 200 backstroke, 200 freestyle and 400 IM as he scored 143 individual points for team WWSC.
Sabine Wong-Boulanger (17) won the 200 backstroke (2:19.62), was second in the 100 freestyle (58.22), 200 IM (2:21.05), and 400 IM (5:11.97), and was third in the 500 freestyle (5:53.01), 200 freestyle (2:09.35) and 100 backstroke 1:03.56). She was fifth in the 50 free (27.32) as she scored 133 individual points toward the WWSC's team total.
Jerry Yao (15) had 100% lifetime best swims, and started off dropping two seconds in his 100 freestyle (53.72), qualifying for the Washington Open meet. He swam 1:09.92 in his 100 breaststroke, his second Washington Open qualifying swim.
He swam 2:15.63 in his 200 IM and dropped over 23 seconds in his 500 freestyle (5:33.56), then broke the two-minute mark in the 200 freestyle (1:58.80).
He dropped over a second in the 100 backstroke (1:03.34), qualified a third event for the Washington Open with a 24.47 in the 50 freestyle, finishing off his meet with an almost 17-second drop in his 400 IM (4:53.82). He also swam on the boys 200 Medley relay, which won, and he scored 99 individual points toward WWSC's team total.
Millie Zanes (11) arrived at the meet on Sunday, and started off by dropping over nine seconds in her 200 freestyle (2:46.12), where she placed sixth, and over 23 seconds in her 100 butterfly (1:31.51) where she placed fourth.
She swam her 50 freestyle in 34:46, where she was 16th and she earned 29 individual points toward the WWSC total.
"Assistant coach Raquel and I couldn't be more proud of our WWSC swimmers," Miller said. "They have worked hard in practice and came to the meet ready to race.
"We're looking forward to seeing how our WWSC boys will do during their Wa-Hi swim season and are excited to get our Wa-Hi swim girls back to WWSC as their successful season ends," she said. "We are happy to collaborate with Wa-Hi to give our community's young swimmers every opportunity to shine in this amazing sport. It's great to see our younger swimmers working hard to achieve their goals and looking forward to when they will qualify for the higher-level club meets, and also swim for their high school. Swimming is something they'll be able to do for life!"
For more information on WWSC, contact Miller at coacherika@wwswim.org.
Walla Walla Swim Club next competes Nov. 19-20 in Moses Lake.
