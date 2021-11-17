Last weekend, 33 swimmers from Walla Walla Swim Club traveled to Moses Lake to compete in a two-day swim meet, with Walla Walla finishing second among the nine teams.
"Assistant coach Raquel Janes and I are very proud of our WWSC swimmers," head coach Erika Miller said. "They work hard in practice and showed great sportsmanship and determination at our last swim meet. We are excited to see what they can do next!
"Our team captains, Alana Miller and Sabine Wong-Boulanger, have done a great job boosting team spirit and welcoming new swimmers onto the team," she said. "They have fun planning activities for the team in and out of the pool."
Walla Walla swimmers individually scoring at least 20 points toward the final team score included Eli Bona (age 13), Claire Chen (9), Charlie Johnson (9), Violette Schindler (10), Ahmir Luengas (12), Zach Maxwell (9), Alana Miller (16) Madelyn Smith (11), Noah Stillman (13) and Sabine Wong-Boulanger (15).
Schindler won the individual high-point trophy for scoring the most points by coming in first place in all her individual events in the girls age 9/10 category.
Miller won the 15-and-over 400 Individual Medley and 200 butterfly, Wong-Boulanger won the 100 butterfly, 200 breaststroke and 50 freestyle and Bona won the boys 13/14 1,640-yard freestyle (the mile), the 200 IM and the 500 freestyle.
Stillman placed second in the boys 13/14 400 IM and 200 backstroke, and was third in the 100 breaststroke and 50 freestyle.
Johnson placed first in the 50 and 100-yard backstrokes and second in the 50 fly.
Sara James (age 8), won the 8-and-under girls 50 breaststroke and 100 Free, and Smith won the girls 12-and-under 200 fly, 50 breaststroke and 100 freestyle.
Chen came in second in the 50 and 100 breaststroke.
Six relay records were set during the weekend, with Walla Walla's Mixed 9/10 200 Medley Relay of Charlie Johnson (backstroke), Chen (breaststroke), Schindler (butterfly) and Zach Johnson (freestyle) finishing in 2:39.25.
The Mixed 9/10 200 freestyle relay of Schindler, Zach Maxwell, Claire Chare and Charlie Johnson, the Mixed 13/14 200 Medley relay of Stillman (backstroke), Ellie Isenhower (breaststroke), Bona (butterfly) and Emily Meliah (freestyle), and the Mixed 13/14 200 Freestyle relay of Bona, Meliah, Molly Babbitt and Hayes Hendley setting records.
Walla Walla's 15-and-over 200 Medley relay of Wong-Boulanger (backstroke), Jesse Snyder (breaststroke), Miller (butterfly) and Zach Juhnke (freestyle) finished in 1:56.34.
And the 15-and-over 200 freestyle relay of Graham Johnson, Miller, Wong-Boulanger and Snyder finished in 1:47.69.
Other notable Walla Walla swims included Lucy Anderton (11) with a 1:21.47 in her 100 freestyle and 1:33.74 in her 100 IM; Gunnar Greene (9) had a best time of 54.29 in the 50 freestyle, dropping more than seven seconds; and Hendley (14) coming in in 2:10.33 in the 200 freestyle and 5:22.68 in the 400 IM.
Bryce Hollopeter swam a 2:31.82 in the 200 freestyle, a best time by 31 seconds, and 3:23.17 in his 200 breaststroke; Amelia Hubbard (13), 33.39 in her 50 free and 1:36.43 in her 100 butterfly; and Isenhower (13), in the 100 breaststroke had a best time by more than 12 seconds in 1:24.39, and 2:19.43 in the 200 backstroke.
Maxwell turned in a 1:31.31 in his 100 IM, and his 50 freestyle with 38.61; Audrey Leach (13) had a 1:29.84 in the 100 freestyle; Juhnke (17) finished in 23.37 in his 50 freestyle, and 1:03.95 in the 100 butterfly; and Kaiya Witcher (12) a 33.62 in her 50 freestyle and 1:26.42 in her 100 IM.
Snyder (16) swam a 53.05 in the 100 freestyle and 1:05.24 in the 100 breaststroke; Lindsay West (14) had 6:30.73 in her 400 IM, and 1:13.75 in her 100 free; Babbitt (13) had a 2:46.04 in the 200 butterfly, and 1:02.44 in the 100 freestyle; and Siobhan Ryle (13) a 1:32.48 in her 100 free, and 1:04.51 in her 50 fly.
Cienna Lyon (11) swam a 2:17.68 in her first time swimming the 200 breaststroke; Stillman had a 2:07.12 in the 200 backstroke, and 2:01.07 in the 200 freestyle; and Smith turned in a 2:36.03 in the 200 IM, and 21:34.79 in her first mile race.
Several WWSC swimmers achieved a first-time milestone swim, breaking either the 30-second mark or the minute mark in any event.
Luengas achieved a sub-30-second swim on the lea off leg of his 200 free relay in 29.89 seconds.
Meliah (13) broke the minute mark in the 100 freestyle, swimming a 59.88, and Snyder broke the minute mark in the 100 butterfly with a 58.43.
Stillman achieved a Western Age group Zones qualifying swim in the 200 backstroke with a 2:07.12, just missing the WWSC team record.
Bona swam a Western Age group Zones qualifying swim in the 1,650 freestyle in 17:33.66
Walla Walla swimmers Jerry Yao, Graham Johnson, Jesse Snyder, Zach Juhnke, Bryce Hollopeter, Luke Bona and Jake Buratto will be joining the Wa-Hi boys swim team this season.
Walla Walla Swim Club is a member of USA Swimming and Inland Empire Swimming, and is a 501C3, board-owned swim club, dedicated to providing a safe, positive swim team experience for it's athletes.
For more information in WWSC, email head coach Erika Miller at coacherika@wwswim.org
