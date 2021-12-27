CLARKSTON — Twenty-seven Walla Walla Swim Club members traveled to Clarkston for the Reindeer Splash meet hosted by the Lewiston/Clarkston Neptunes on Dec. 18-19, with local swimmers posting best times and two high-point awards.
Molly Babbitt (age 13) brought home the high-point award for the girls 13-14 age group, swimming best times in most of her events and scoring 67 individual points.
She had top-three finishes in 10 of her 12 events, winning the 100-yard backstroke (1:08.96), 200 backstroke (2:29.16) and 100 butterfly (1:09.16).
Babbitt also swam the backstroke leg of the girls 13-and-over 200 medley relay and the anchor leg of the girls 13-and-over 200 free relay, both of which placed second.
Mason James (11) brought home the boys 11-12 high-point award by scoring 57 individual points.
James had top-five finishes in all his events, and was top three in six out of his nine events. He won the 100 breaststroke (1:50.96), and placed second in the 200 freestyle, 50 backstroke, 100 freestyle and 50 butterfly.
Sara James (8) had several top-three finishes, including second-place finishes in the 25 breaststroke, 50 backstroke, 100 freestyle and 50 freestyle.
Ocean Clark (9), in her first swim meet, proved a tough competitor, swimming with good stroke technique, WWSC head coach Erika Miller said.
Clark placed fourth in the 100 freestyle (156.13), fifth in the 50 butterfly (1:02.32), and had top-10 finishes in the 50 breaststroke, 100 backstroke and 50 backstroke.
She also swam on the girls 12-and-under 200 freestyle relay, which placed second, and Clark scored 19 individual points.
Eli Bona (14) won the boys 13-14 1,650 freestyle (17:56.48) and 200 freestyle (1:56.57), and placed third in the 100 breaststroke and 200 backstroke.
Bona also swam the butterfly leg of the boys 13-and-over medley relay, which placed second.
Gianna Goff (13) dropped more than two minutes off her best time in the 1,650 freestyle (the mile) with a new time of 24.42.68.
Goff also had lifetime best swims in the 50 free (30.79), 100 breaststroke (1:27.13) and 100 butterfly (1:14.47).
Charlie Johnson (9) had top-five finishes in six of his nine events, placing third in the 50 freestyle (33.81), second in the 100 backstroke (1:23.73) and the 50 backstroke (39.97), and third in his 100 freestyle (1:19.81).
The 100 free was Johnson's biggest time drop, where he took almost four seconds off his previous best time, Miller said.
Ahmir Luengas turned 13 at the meet, and celebrated his birthday swimming the mile for the first time, which he did in 22:43.82.
Luengas also had several lifetime best swims, including the 50 freestyle (29.30), 100 breaststroke (1:28.77), 200 freestyle, and 100 backstroke.
His biggest time drop came in the 100 butterfly, where he bettered his previous time by more than 12 seconds for a new time of 1:25.29.
Luengas also swam the freestyle leg of the boys 13-and-over medley relay, which placed second.
Graham Johnson (15) swam for Walla Walla High School on Dec. 18, then traveled to Clarkston for the WWSC meet on Dec. 19.
In Clarkston, he achieved a milestone swim in the 100 freestyle, breaking the minute mark for the first time with a 59.89.
Johnson also dropped time in his 100 backstroke (1:10.91), and dropped almost 23 seconds in the 200 breaststroke for a new time of 2:58.37.
He finished off his meet by winning the boys 15-and-over 400 IM in 5:32.22.
Lindsay West (14) had several lifetime best swims, as well. She dropped almost three seconds in her 50 free (32.15), more than 10 seconds in the 200 butterfly (3:35.00), and more than a second off in the 200 freestyle (2:39.85).
She also placed second in the girls 13-14 400 IM with a time of 6:45.21.
Kaiya Witcher (12) dropped more than six seconds in her 100 butterfly for a new time of 1:36.79.
She also had a lifetime best swim in the 50 freestyle (32.27), 200 freestyle (2:38.62), 100 freestyle (1:14.67) and took more than 23 seconds off her 100 breaststroke time for a new time of 1:42.02.
Witcher also swam a lifetime best swim in the 200 IM (3:07.10).
Amelia Zanes (10) had top-five finishes in all her individual events, including fifth in the 200 IM (3:40.53), 50 breaststroke (1:00.48), and 50 free (38.83), and third in the 100 butterfly (2:08.83), and 100 backstroke (1:44.61).
Audra Zanes (17) had lifetime best swims in the 200 IM (2:52.12), 50 freestyle (31.92), 100 breaststroke (1:31.47), and 200 backstroke (2:52.10). She also placed fifth in the 1,650 freestyle in 23:26.43.
Luke Bona (18) also swam for Wa-Hi on Saturday and made the trip to Clarkston on Sunday. He had lifetime best swims in the 100 backstroke (1:04.34), a200 breaststroke (2:31.02) and 100 butterfly (57.53).
He placed second in all his events with the exception of the 200 breaststroke, which he won.
Hayes Hendley (14) had several lifetime best swims, and placed top-five in seven out of his nine events.
He placed third in the boys 13-14 50 freestyle in 26.19, was fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:20.64), 200 free (2:09.33) and 100 butterfly (1:06.78).
He placed second in the 1,650 freestyle behind teammate Eli Bona, with a time of 21.46.30.
Emily Meliah (14) had a lifetime best swim in the 100 breaststroke (1:22.59).
She also had top-four finishes in nine out of her 10 individual events. She was second in the girls 13-14 50 freestyle (27.71), won the 200 freestyle (2:13.73) and 100 freestyle (1:00.47).
Meliah also swam the freestyle leg of the girls 13-and-over medley relay, which placed third, and swam on the girls 13-and-over 200 free relay, which placed second.
Lani Nunez (14) had several lifetime best swims, dropping almost seven seconds off her 200 IM for a new time of 3:01.97, and almost a second off her 100 breaststroke (1:38.29).
She dropped more than 10 seconds on her 200 freestyle (2:23.09), and had a lifetime best swim in the 100 backstroke (1:27.30) and 100 freestyle (1:05.27).
Jaden Olson (15) finished fifth in the 100 backstroke, 100 freestyle and 200 breaststroke, placed seventh in the 200 freestyle, and swam on the girls 13-and-over 200 freestyle B relay, which placed fourth.
Olson also had a fifth-place finish in the 100 backstroke, and scored 14 individual points over the weekend.
Noah Stillman (13) had top-four finishes in all but one individual event, and swam lifetime best times in the 200 IM (2:14.19), 200 breaststroke (2:40.82) and 100 freestyle (53.52).
He swam the backstroke leg of the boys 13-and-over 200 medley relay in a time of 28.81, good for second place.
Stillman also won the boys 13-14 200 IM, 100 freestyle, 100 backstroke and was second in the 50 free, 100 breaststroke, 200 backstroke, 200 freestyle, 200 breaststroke and 400 IM, and scored 72 individual points.
Lucy Anderton (11) had lifetime best swims in the 50 freestyle (37.55), 100 freestyle (1:20.76), 50 butterfly (46.04) and 100 breaststroke (1:48.64).
She also swim on the girls 12-and-under free relay, which placed second.
Viva Berkey (14) had lifetime best swims in the 200 IM (2:59.16), 50 freestyle (34.21), 200 freestyle (2:42.17), 100 backstroke (1:28.86), and 100 freestyle (1:16.36).
She also swam the breaststroke leg of the girls 13-and-over 200 medley B relay, which placed sixth, and the 200 freestyle B relay, which placed fourth.
Alana Miller (16) had top-10 finishes in several of her events, including the 1,650 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 200 breaststroke, 200 butterfly, 50 free and 200 butterfly.
She also swam the butterfly leg of the girls 13-and-over 200 medley A relay, which placed third, and the leadoff leg of the girls 200 free A relay, which placed second.
Quincy Boggs (13), in her first swim meet, swam well," Miller said.
She swam the 200 IM in 3:21.44, 50 free in 35.14, and 100 breaststroke in 1:37.25.
Emma Bottoms (10) had a lifetime best swim in the 50 free, dropping almost 10 seconds for a new time of 41.89, and also swam the 100 backstroke in 1:53.01.
Ellie Isenhower (13) had a lifetime best swim in the 200 IM, dropping more than 23 seconds for a new time of 2:39.03.
She placed third in the 200 backstroke and fourth in the 1,650 freestyle, and swam the breaststroke leg of the girls 13-and-over 200 medley A relay, which placed third.
The WWSC boys team placed third, while the girls came in fourth.
Alana Miller, Sabine Wong-Boulanger, Jesse Snyder and Eli Bona qualified for, and will represent WWSC, at the Washington Open meet Jan. 20-23, 2022, in Federal Way, Washington.
Walla Walla swims again as a team Jan. 28-30 in Moses Lake for Winter Open meet.
WWSC is the Walla Walla Valley's only year-round competitive swim team for ages 6-18. For more information on WWSC, email head coach Erika Miller at coacherika@wwswim.org.
