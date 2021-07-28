The Walla Walla Swim Club (WWSC) closed out its long course season with the Sizzlin' Summer Splash on July 9-11 in Moses Lake, with many qualifying for the Inland Empire Swimming Junior Olympics in Spokane on July 23-25.
At the Sizzlin' Summer Splash, 28 WWSC athletes competed against about 350 swimmers from 15 other teams from Washington, Oregon and Idaho.
Walla Walla's Eli Bona, age 13, won the 200 Individual Medley, and placed second in several of his events, including the 400 freestyle, where he swam a lifetime best of 4:41.20.
He had another second-place finish in the 200 freestyle with a best time of 2:13.65, and his 100 freestyle time of 1:02.47 earned him another second place.
Luke Bona, 17, swam to a fourth-place finish in the 100 butterfly with a best time swim of 1:04.18. He also placed fourth in the 200 butterfly, and fifth in the 400 freestyle.
The boys 200-meter medley relay of Noah Stillman, Hayes Hendley, Luke Bona and Eli Bona placed fifth.
The boys 200-meter freestyle relay of Luke Bona, Stillman, Hendley, and Eli Bona achieved a third-place finish.
Sabine Wong-Boulanger, 15, qualified her 100 backstroke for the Senior Zones meet in Clovis, Calif., on July 27-31 in the 100 backstroke. Her 1:11.44 was a lifetime best swim for her in that event.
Her 100-meter freestyle time of 1:04.82 gave her the bonus swim qualification time for her zones meet.
Madelyn Smith, 11, won the girls' 11/12 50 butterfly with a best time of 36.68. She also placed fifth in the 400-meter freestyle.
Smith also swam the backstroke leg of the girls 200 medley relay with Gianna Goff, Violette Schindler and Kaiya Witcher, which placed fifth.
Charlie Johnson, 9, placed third in the 50 boys 9/10 50 backstroke, fifth in the 50 freestyle, and second in the 100 backstroke.
Violette Schindler, 10, won three events, including the 100-meter breaststroke, the 50 breaststroke and the 200 IM. She also placed second in the 100 butterfly, the 50 butterfly and 200 freestyle.
Schindler's efforts earned her the 9/10-year-old girls high-point award for the meet with 58 points.
WWSC finished fourth as a team out of 15 teams.
Twenty WWSC athletes achieved at least one qualifying time for the Inland Empire Swimming Junior Olympic meet in Spokane on July 23-25, and 16 Walla Walla athletes made the trip.
Schindler started things off for WWSC, winning the 200 IM the first day of the meet.
She won five of her eight events over the three-day meet, and finished the weekend with 149 individual points and five gold medals, one silver and three bronze.
Her top-place finishes gave Schindler her fifth meet win, as she won all four regular swim meets over the summer, and finished her season by also winning the IES Junior Olympics.
Eli Bona picked up the bronze medal in the 100 freestyle and 400 freestyle, and also swam on the boys' 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.
Claire Chen, 9, won the bronze medal in the 100 breaststroke, and placed fifth in the 200 freestyle and 50 breaststroke. She also had lifetime best swims in six out of her eight races.
Gianna Goff, age 12/13, spent her 13th birthday at the meet, and celebrated by dropping time in several events, including a lifetime best swim in the 200 freestyle with a new time of 2:53.95.
Johnson placed fourth in the 100 backstroke, and had top-8 finishes in the 200 freestyle, 50 freestyle, 50 butterfly and 100 freestyle.
Emily Meliah, 14, had several personal best swims, including a 1:08.40 in her 100-meter freestyle. Her 2:33.74 in the 200 freestyle was a lifetime best swim for her, as well.
Smith swam to third in the 200-meter IM, dropping almost 10 seconds off her seed time for a new personal best time of 2:54.47. She also qualified for finals in every one of her events, finishing in the top eight in the 200 IM, 100 breaststroke, 200 freestyle and 50 butterfly.
Stillman had a personal best swim in several events including posting a 1:10.03 in his 100-meter backstroke, and 1:03.02, in his 100 freestyle.
Jesse Snyder, 15, had a new personal best in the 100-meter breaststroke in 1:19.16, and his 2:53.13 in the 200 breaststroke was a personal best time by almost four seconds.
He swam the 100 meter butterfly in 1:10.44, and the 100 freestyle in 1:03.30, both personal best times for him.
Luke Bona had top-eight finishes in the 200-meter butterfly, and 100-meter butterfly, swimming lifetime bests in both events. He also posted a 2:53.12 in his 200-meter breaststroke, another personal best time.
Walla Walla's women's 14-and-under A 200 medley relay with Meliah (backstroke), Schindler (breaststroke), Molly Babbitt, age 13 (butterfly) and Lani Nunez, 14, (freestyle), placed sixth.
The women's 14-and-under B 200 medley relay with Smith (backstroke), Ellie Isenhower, 13 (breaststroke), EmmaLynne Gonzales, 13 (butterfly) and Goff, placed eighth.
The women's 14-and-under 200 free A relay of Meliah, Gonzales, Nunez and Babbitt, finished sixth.
Walla Walla's men's 14-and-under 200 medley relay of Stillman (backstroke), Graham Johnson, 14 (breaststroke), Eli Bona (Butterfly) and Jake Buratto, 14 (freestyle), placed fourth.
The men's 14-and-under 200 free relay of Stillman, Johnson, Buratto and Eli Bona took home the bronze medal.
Several of WWSC's swimmers will swim for Walla Walla High School in the fall and spring sports seasons.
Walla Walla Swim Club wishes Wong-Boulanger the best of luck as she represents Inland Empire Swimming and Walla Walla at Western Zones in Clovis, Calif. She will swim the 100 backstroke, 200 backstroke, and 100 freestyle at the Zones meet.
Contact WWSC head coach Erika Miller at coacherika@wwswim.org for more information or to join WWSC, or to be an assistant swim coach.