The Walla Walla Sweets summer college baseball team hosted the Northwest Star Academy Nighthawks for a two-game non-league weekend series here at Borleske Stadium.
Northwest Star Academy took the opener Friday, July 2, rallying in the late innings to hand the Sweets a 9-7 loss.
Walla Walla bounced back Saturday, overcoming an early deficit to beat Northwest Star 5-3.
The Sweets return to action Monday, when they host Yakima to open a three-game West Coast League series.
Walla Walla will be coming off a challenging weekend against Northwest Star Academy.
Friday’s opener went back and forth from start to finish. There were five lead changes throughout the game.
The Sweets put together one of their best hitting games of the season. Three different Walla Walla batters left the yard, two of them doing so for the first time this season in Cameron Butler and Jack Sheward. Justin Folz added the other home run, his second of the season.
The Sweets totaled 11 hits in the game, with first baseman turned pitcher William Grimm pacing the lineup with three.
NW Star took the lead in the first inning, but the Sweets quickly tied the game in the bottom half after Colin Wetterau tripled and scored on a wild pitch. Jack Sheward’s first home run of the year made it a 2-1 Sweets game after two innings.
After the Nighthawks scored the next four runs of the game, the Sweets put together one of their best offensive innings of the season. Folz and Butler each launched solo home runs as part of a three run inning, with Sheward driving in Quentin Ayers and scoring himself off three errant throws by the Nighthawks.
After both teams picked up a run in the seventh, the Nighthawks plated the final three runs in the eighth and ninth. Travis Helm drove in two runs on a two-out double in the eighth, and Carter Monda added on an RBI single in the ninth to lead to the 9-7 final score.
Evan Harmon went three innings for the Sweets in his first start of the year. He allowed three earned runs on three walks and four strikeouts. Turner Edwards, Cayden Delozier and Will Grimm combined to throw six innings out of the bullpen, allowing six runs.
Saturday’s rematch started with Northwest Star scoring a couple of runs in the top of the first, but three Walla Walla pitchers combined to shut out the Nighthawks the next seven innings.
Connor Cirillo, Chris Conniff, and Parker Price together keep Northwest Star quiet. The Nighthawks failed to score another run until the ninth, when they plated one unearned off Dylan Schwartz.
Meanwhile, the Sweets cut the early difference in half in the third on a Paul Myro sacrifice fly scoring Jack Sheward.
Colin Wetterau then tied things up in the fifth when he singled home Sheward with two outs.
Wetterau later scored the go-head run in the eighth when he hit a leadoff single, took second on a Myro hit, went to third on a play the Northwest infield muffed, and raced home on a William Grimm fly out.
The Sweets then added a pair of insurance runs on a Cameron Butler single, and held off a late Northwest Star rally in the ninth.