Walla Walla Sunshine Rotary will hold its third annual "Race For the Rest of Us" on Sunday, Sept. 19 from 1-3:30 p.m. at QUIRK Brewery, 425 B St. near the Walla Walla Airport.
The cost to participate in the 500-meter "race" is $30.
"The Walla Walla Point 5K is 500 meters of grueling terrain over a pancake-flat paved road," according to the event flyer.
Proceeds will benefit the Walla Walla Valley Disability Network.
Interested parties may sign up for the fundraiser at Bit.ly/WWPoint5K.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.