Walla Walla Sunshine Rotary will hold its third annual "Race For the Rest of Us" on Sunday, Sept. 19 from 1-3:30 p.m. at QUIRK Brewery, 425 B St. near the Walla Walla Airport.

The cost to participate in the 500-meter "race" is $30.

"The Walla Walla Point 5K is 500 meters of grueling terrain over a pancake-flat paved road," according to the event flyer.

Proceeds will benefit the Walla Walla Valley Disability Network.

Interested parties may sign up for the fundraiser at Bit.ly/WWPoint5K.

