The 30th annual Banner Bank Junior Golf Invitational managed to showcase several talented boys and girls from around Eastern Washington, Northwest Oregon and Northern Idaho competing Thursday afternoon and Friday morning, July 13-14, on the Walla Walla Country Club course before summer conditions could kick into high gear this weekend.
Sixty-two kids (ages 12-17) were on hand, playing 18 holes each day, grouped into four divisions.
Boys ages 15-17, playing the largest course at 6,574 yards, finished with two from Spokane tied atop their leaderboard of 31 competitors as Jack Brigham cut two strokes off his first-round 1-under par 71 to end up even with Benjamin Mulder at 70-70.
Dallin Kibbe, of Zillah, who also shot a Friday morning 69, wound up third and two strokes off the lead while Nile Dumser led Walla Walla boys with an 82-75 that placed 13th.
The seven girls ages 15-17 played 5,301 yards finished with top-ranked Jillian Hui, of Kennewick, 11 strokes in the lead at 73-70. A recent Southridge High School graduate, Hui had just won the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Class 3A Championship a year after placing second.
Boys ages 12-14, playing 5,838 yards, had Trey Lambert, of Coeur d'Alene, breaking a first-round tie with Ryan Howe, of Cheney, to win by five strokes on his 69-64.
Meanwhile, in sixth place out of 20, were Walla Walla entries Jake Warwick and Cyrus Dumser who matched Gage Williams, of Richland, at 154. One stroke back was Walla Walla's Colton McCollaugh.
As for the girls 12-14 division, with four playing 5,000 yards, Yakima's Ava Olszewski took first place by 22 strokes with her 81-85.
