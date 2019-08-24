MILTON-FREEWATER — The Walla Walla Road Runners will hold their 43rd annual Labor Day one-mile runs here at Shockman Field on Sept. 2 begining at 9 a.m. on the 400-meter all-weather track.

There is no pre-registration or entry fee required.

The event consists of three one-mile runs — for runners who predict a time under eight minutes, for runners who predict a time of eight minutes and over, and for kids 12-years-old and younger.

There will also be a 100-meter dash for kids 10 and under, as well as one for adults.

A complimentary brunch at Dawn Array on the Umapine Highway will take place after the runs.

There will be play areas for youngsters available, so all entrants and their families are welcome.

The run is open to both runners and walkers of all ages and abilities, for mile times vary from under five minutes to over 20, and ages generally vary from five years to 80+.

Three or four generations of competitors are not uncommon, so everyone is welcome.

A complete copy of the results will be made available to all entrants.

Call 938-7987 for more information.