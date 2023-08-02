Boys and girls, from kindergarten to the Eighth Grade, in the Walla Walla Valley are now invited to sign up for Fall Youth Soccer with Walla Walla Parks and Recreation.
Practices are scheduled to begin the week of Aug. 28, about two weeks ahead of the first games. The season would last about a month, finishing around Oct. 14.
Registration costs $65 per player, and scholarships are available upon request.
Sign up online at www.wwpr.us or at the Parks and Recreation Office (55 Moore Street). The form could also be mailed to those interested in playing — just contact Parks and Rec at 509-527-4527, e-mail recreation@wallawallawa.us, or visit our website at www.wwpr.us.
Coaches and referees are needed for fall youth soccer. Those interested are asked to contact Parks and Rec.
