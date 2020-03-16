Effective Saturday, all Walla Walla Parks and Recreation programs are postponed through April 24.
Decisions regarding the resumption or beginning of these programs will be made at a later date.
The program cancellation is being enacted to help prevent the potential transmission of COVID-19 in our community, and due to Gov. Jay Inslee’s order that all schools be closed for six weeks.
Here's a list of the programs being cancelled or delayed:
All programs taking place at Carnegie, 109 S. Palouse St., including yoga, fencing, art classes, ukulele lessons, tai chi, and the Pottery Painting Studio are postponed through April 24. A schedule will be developed to resume these programs when health authorities advise it is safe to do so.
Blue Mountain Girls Softball: Mini-camps, jamboree, games, and practices are cancelled through April 24.
Blue Mountain Pre-Teeball: The start of the program has been delayed until after April 24.
Warrior Soccer Academy: The start of the program has been delayed until after April 24.
Adult Co-ed Soccer: The start of the program has been delayed until after April 24.
See website wwpr.us for updated information regarding recreation programs as it becomes available. For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Office at 509-527-4527 or recreation@wallawallawa.gov.