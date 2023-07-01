Walla Walla Pacific Little League's age 12-and-under Majors All-Star Team is bound for the State Championships, July 15-22, in Poulsbo, Washington.
Advancing to State came with victory Thursday, June 29, at the District 5 title game in Walla Walla on the Pacific field by the Veterans Affairs Facility as the local All-Stars outscored Othello for an 10-1 win.
Walla Walla will join the champions of 12 other Washington districts competing in a double-elimination tournament, hosted by District 2, for a shot at the postseason Regional round Aug. 5-10 in San Bernardino, California.
"The expected cost for the team to travel and stay for the tournament will be great," Walla Walla Pacific Little League president Jim Fry stated in an email.
Anyone interested in making a charitable donation to Pacific Little League is invited to mail their contributions to Walla Walla P.O. Box 96.
Walla Walla Pacific All-Stars go to Poulsbo looking to pick up where they left off at Districts.
After starting the double-elimination tournament with a loss June 24 to the Walla Walla Valley All-Stars in the opening round, the Pacific squad reeled off five consecutive wins.
"I know we have a team that can win the district tournament and go a long way," coach Mike Holden had said.
Asotin County was the first victim before Pacific took a rematch with Valley and then topped Pullman.
But the first-round setback meant any hopes Pacific had of going to State required defeating Othello on back-to-back nights.
Wednesday, June 28, saw the Pacific All-Stars jump on Othello with three runs in the first inning of an 8-4 win.
Pacific had upped its lead to 5-0 lead in the fifth inning for pitchers Parker Pumphrey, Jasper Watson and Zander Edwards.
Back at it Thursday night, Pacific went on another scoring spree.
JJ Young singled in the first inning, advanced on a Caleb Kreger base hit, and then scored on a wild pitch.
Julian Preciado, who was also pitching for Pacific, scored to double their lead in the second inning on a Peter Nelson single.
Othello managed to make it a 2-1 game in the third but failed to score again, ending up with 10 runners left on base.
Pacific added three more runs in the fourth as Caleb Kreger singled, Kasey Bowen walked and Nolan Aldrich singled both home before scoring on a wild pitch.
The fifth inning saw Pacific tack on another run with Peter Nelson reaching on a fielder's choice before Eli Achiele tripled.
Pacific sealed up its victory with four more runs in the sixth on singles by JJ Young, Caleb Kreger, Kasey Bowen and Jasper Watson.
