The Walla Walla Pétanque Club elected new officers and announced its 2020 tournament play schedule at its annual meeting.
The club typically plays on Sundays at Tertulia Winery (1564 Whiteley Road), starting at noon during the cold season, and 11 a.m. when warmer.
Pétanque translates to “feet fixed or planted on the ground.” Players stand with both feet in a plastic circle while throwing a hollow metal boule (ball) as close as possible to a small wooden target ball called a cochonnet.
The game is similar to Italian bocce in that regard, and club members are always on hand to demonstrate the game, and the public is invited to watch or play.
President is Ryan Raber, Vice-President is Philippe Michel, Treasurer is Ted Cox, and Secretary is Catherine Schiaffo.
The club also announced its 2020 tournament play schedule.
May 10 will be men and women singles, March 22 is mixed doubles, and April 26 is panache (individual players are randomly assigned to two-person teams, and after each game the teams are randomly reorganized so that in each game each player plays with a different partner).
May 3 will be the annual membership drive at which the club will provide grilled lamb and French-inspired sides to guests wishing to learn about the game.
May 23 is a six boule tournament, and June 6 will be a fundraiser tournament to support the Food Bank arm of the Blue Mountain Action Council.
June 20-21, the club plays host to the wine country open, and finally, Aug. 9 will be open doubles.
The Walla Walla Pétanque Club was formed in 2006 and has both adult and junior members. It is the only pétanque club east of the Cascades and is among the largest in the state.
The club maintains a Facebook page and interested parties are encouraged to look there for the current start time or change in play location, and for upcoming tournaments.
The club’s website is www.wallawallapetanqueclub.com.